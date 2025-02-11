Grenadian King Kayak becomes 1st Caribbean dancer to hit Super Bowl stage

Grenadian dancer King Kayak was one of the featured dancers in Kendrick Lamar’s halftime performance, bringing his signature energy and skill to one of the biggest stages in the world.

Grenada: King Kayak, a dancer from Grenada has made history by becoming the first Kayak/Caribbean dancer to feature in Kendrick Lamar’s halftime performance, bringing his signature energy and skill to one of the biggest stages in the world.

The dancer took to Super Bowl LIX’s stage on Monday night at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans and was leading the whole performance from the front and center of the stage.

Following his epic showcase, King Kayak said, “Performing at the Super Bowl with Kendrick Lamar was a dream come true. It’s an honour to represent Grenada and share our vibrant culture with the world.”

During his energetic performance, the Grenadian was seen dancing alongside American rapper Kendrick Lamar and showcasing the best of his talent to the world. He shared the stage with the international star while being right behind him in a red coloured outfit.

The tourism officials of the island also congratulated the dancer following his amazing performance saying, “From Carriacou to the Super Bowl, King Kayak continues to showcase Grenadian excellence on a global level.”

The dancer himself took to Facebook to share glimpses of the performance and said, “All thanks and glory to god! The first Kayak/Grenadian/Caribbean Dancer to hit the Super Bowl stage!” He also expressed his gratitude to everyone who supported him throughout the journey.

The social media also flooded with congratulatory messages as locals took to comments section saying, “Front and CENTER !! OMG. We made it King Kayal. This is Epic.” Another user said, “Super proud of you, congratulations.”

Super Bowl’s halftime show on Monday

The halftime show at Super Bowl LIX featuring Kendrick Kamar was not just a show but a statement as it showcased a mix of deep symbolism, cultural nods and bold artistic choices.

Lamar’s dancers were dressed in solid red, white and blue outfits and the Grenadian national was in red right behind Lamar taking the stage from front and centre. He opened his performance atop a car then sang a series of hits including Humble, DNA and All the Stars. The performance also featured surprise appearance from DJ Mustard, SZA, Serena Williams and Samuel L Jackson.