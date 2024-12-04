Nevis: Moving Forward Budget Puts Citizens First

The largest share of the budget has been allocated to the Ministry of Finance, which will have a sum of $99.20 million at its disposal, accounting for 36 percent of the total budget.

Premier Mark Brantley on Tuesday laid out an ambitious budget of $273.17 million for the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) for the fiscal year 2025. Brantley, who also serves as Minister of Finance, presented the budget titled “Moving Forward: People Focused, Supporting Entrepreneurship and Bolstering Job Creation,” and emphasized that the government was committed to putting its citizens first.

According to financial experts, the NIA has reduced the 2025 budget by 3 percent compared to the previous fiscal budget of $282.7 million. Of the total budget, $203.8 million has been set aside for recurrent spending, which will account for 75 percent of overall expenditures—a $26.9 million surplus compared to the previous year. Financial experts claim this to be a positive indicator of the financial health of the island’s administration.

During his budget speech, Premier Brantley also gave details of the significant allocations made to various ministries.

The largest share of the budget has been allocated to the Ministry of Finance, which will have a sum of $99.20 million at its disposal, accounting for 36 percent of the total budget.

A sum of $48.7 million, which is 18 percent of the total budget, will go to the Ministry of Health, Gender Affairs, and Social Empowerment. The money will be spent on various health and social welfare programs currently being undertaken by the NIA, while some of this fund will also be used for launching new programs for the citizens.

To ensure essential infrastructure development and maintenance of connectivity and transportation facilities on the island, the Ministry of Communications and Works has received $42.0 million, which is 15 percent of the total budget.

In order to further empower the Ministry of Education, Library Services, Information Technology, Youth, and Sports to improve upon the ongoing educational initiatives and youth development programs, the NIA has set aside a sum of $41.3 million or 15 percent of the budget.

A sum of $17.3 million will go to the Ministry of Agriculture to support agricultural development, which is considered vital for the food security and economic stability of the island.

To support the executive functions and policy initiatives, the Office of the Premier has been given a sum of $11.8 million, while the Ministry of Tourism has been sanctioned $6.5 million (2 percent) to focus on enhancing the tourism sector, as this is considered important for the local economy.

Premier Brantley reaffirmed that the budget was drafted keeping in mind the priorities and interests of the people. He said the government was also working out plans to promote entrepreneurship and job creation, which can pave the way for sustainable economic growth in Nevis.

As the fiscal year progresses, the government is expected to monitor spending and reallocate finances during the fiscal year to align with the growth expectations of the island.