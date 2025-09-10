Belize: Workplace fight leaves one injured, another facing serious charges

A heated argument at a worksite has sparked online debate, with reactions split between sympathy for the accused and outrage over the violent attack.

Belize: In a workplace fight in Belize, one man is left with severe injuries while another one is facing serious charges. The incident took place on September 2, 2025, at a worksite in Burrell Boom Junction.

59-year old Lyndon James Johnson, who is a heavy duty machine operator from Carmelita Village, is charged with hitting his co-worker, 36-year old Orilis Garcia with a piece of lumber. It was said that the men had an argument over money which had been taken out of Johnson’s salary for a missing traffic cone.

Garcia, who is a health and safety officer at Teichroeb and Sons Ltd. broke his skull. He underwent surgery at Belize Healthcare Partners and is currently in a stable condition.

Johnson was arrested on Tuesday, September 9, after he failed to return to work following the incident. He was taken to the Belize City Magistrate’s Court and charged with attempted murder, use of a deadly means of harm, and grievous harm.

Due to the serious nature of the charges against him, Johnson was not allowed to enter a plea. He was denied bail by the court under the Crimes Control and Criminal Justice Act. Until November 10, 2025, he will stay in the Belize Central Prison.

Some of the netizens have been supporting the accused on social media. One of them wrote, “He was wrong but after working hard and moneys deducted anyone would get mad and most of the time the deductions are not even legal. Many employers take advantage.”

Others have been condemning his actions asking for strict punishment. “Good! What is wrong with him? This kind of behavior needs to be punished to the full extent of the law so that others will think before attempting to murder another person! He is right where he belongs! He should be sued to pay the medical , and wages loss expenses of his victim as well!” said another local on Facebook.