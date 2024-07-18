PM Browne under gun violence threat post assassination attempt on Trump

The post was shared over the weekend which suggested Prime Minister Browne can be the target of Gun violence. Such a post stating this was the response to the assassination attempt on former US President Donald Trump during the rally on Saturday night.

Antigua and Barbuda: The death threats to the Prime Minister of Antigua and Barbuda; Gaston Browne has been investigated by the Police Commissioner of the country.

The verification to this has come ahead by Atlee Rodney who is Dominican. He added that the inquiry is currently ongoing regarding the post on one of the widely used Social Media Platforms - Facebook.

As the investigations were going after the post was made, the person responsible for sharing such a post has now been identified. And, the authorities have stated that strict actions will be taken on him.

Atlee Rodney made the information come into notice of the public. As well, he added that the social media platforms which encourage violence are severe and hold the risks of the criminal offenses to be committed.

And, such kind of conduct is not at all tolerable. Further, the Commissioner highlighted that giving threats by the electronic means comes under the violation of the law. And, there are the legal provisions that can be utilized to uphold the law.

Considering such situations, the Police Commissioner of Antigua and Barbuda urged the public to refrain from sharing violent and threatening content through online modes. He also outlined that the authorities are required to keep a check on such issues going around.

The responsible, committed and dedicated moves of the police officials can surely bring the positive change towards fostering safety and security in the community.

“Violence is not permissible, will not be tolerated in society. As a police force, we will exert all possible efforts to mitigate any potential risks of that nature,” added the Police Commissioner.