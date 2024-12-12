UK pledges £10M to boost Grenada’s transition to sustainable, geothermal energy

According to the sources, this critical funding strives to reduce the island nation’s reliance on expensive imported fossil fuels and reduce energy costs for citizens and businesses alike.

Grenada: The government of the United Kingdom has committed a whopping £10 million to Grenada in order to support their goal of climate resilient and sustainable electricity generation.

This new funding will add onto UK’s £19.3 million investment in the renewable energy initiative across six nations in the Caribbean to promote greener and more affordable energy solutions.

Reportedly, the UK Minister for Latin America and Caribbean, Baroness Chapmen met with the Prime Minister of Grenada, Dickon Mitchell in St George’s on Wednesday (December 11, 2024).

During that meeting, Minister Chapman announced a £10 million funding package in order to assist the Geothermal Energy Development Project in Grenada.

Minister Chapman meets Grenada PM at his office She further outlined that she is thrilled to announce £10 million in new funding which will be supporting efforts of Grenada to reduce its resilience on fossil fuels and transition to a more sustainable and locally sourced energy future.

Baroness Chapmen emphasised that this investment in geothermal energy will not only help to lower energy costs for households and businesses but will also lead to decrease carbon emissions which is a crucial step in tackling the climate crisis that the small islands face.

According to her this is a significant part of the government of UK’s commitment to supporting the Caribbean region in its journey towards green energy adoption and climate resilience.

Meanwhile PM Mitchell expressed his gratitude to the UK government and said that his administration is grateful for the support in advancing the geothermal exploration project. He added that this funding will allow the country to assess the geothermal potential of Grenada and take further steps towards building a clean, sustainable as well as more affordable energy system for the country.

He also expressed his excitement about the possibilities that this project holds for the nation’s future.

The Prime Minister stated that this investment comes at a significant time with Caribbean countries being heavily reliant on expensive fossil fuels which had to be imported to meet the basic energy needs.