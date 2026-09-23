St. Kitts: Historian Larry Armony dies after Frigate Bay boating accident

Retired teacher and cultural pioneer Larry Armony died after sustaining critical injuries when he was struck by a passing boat while swimming at Frigate Bay Marina.

St. Kitts and Nevis: An 80-year-old man has died in a tragic boating incident that occurred at the Frigate Bay Marina on Monday, September 21, 2026, in the morning.

The man has been identified as Larry Armony, who is a retired teacher and historian Larry Armony, a resident of Sandy Point, St. Kitts.

According to the reports, Armony was swimming when he sustained serious injuries and was hit by a boat that was passing by. He was immediately rescued from the water but had lost so much blood during the ordeal.

He was subsequently attended at the scene by the bystanders and the Emergency Medical Services were contacted, who transferred him to the Joseph Nathaniel France (JNF) General Hospital in Basseterre.

He was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit immediately. However, the next day, on Tuesday September 22, he succumbed to his injuries during the early hours of the day.

Armony was popularly recognised for his contributions to education, history and the arts. He was the founder of the Okolo Drummers, which was later renamed as the Okolo Tegremantine Arts Theatre.

He has also worked as a tutor, drummer, performance poet and a director. He has participated in Carnival and Culturama events and has produced eight albums between the years of 1989 and 2021.

Armony has been a notable contributor to the cultural life of St. Kitts and Nevis.

The incident has raised serious concerns among the residents as a person commented, “Hence the need for lifeguards in frigate bay, create jobs and save lives, RIP my brother, and condolences to the family.”

Another user commented, “I saw the videos he appeared to survive the accident explaining to the paramedics what happened but they were unable to stabilize him that is a tragedy.”

Furthermore, the officials have noted that further investigations concerning the circumstances of the incident remain ongoing.