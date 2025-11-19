2025-11-19 12:16:38
Ex-FIFA Vice President Jack Warner, 82, completes PhD in Trinidad and Tobago 

Warner, a former FIFA Vice President and Concacaf President, is known as football’s ‘Most Wanted’.

Written by WIC News News Desk

Published

Updated

Trinidad and Tobago: 82-year-old Jack Warner walked across the stage at NAPA on Tuesday to receive his Doctor of Philosophy in Entrepreneurship and Commercial Studies from the University of Trinidad and Tobago. Warner told the local media that he was elated by the achievement, calling it “long overdue.”

Warner is a former FIFA Vice President and Concacaf President and is known as Football’s ‘Most Wanted. This is because in May 2015, he was charged by the US Justice Department with 29 counts of wire fraud, money laundering, racketeering and bribery as part of the FIFAgate scandal but after 10 years of challenging Trinidad and Tobago extradition rules, he finally avoided his extradition to the United States to face justice.

In a post-graduation interview, he expressed his gratitude to his professors and said that they were very helpful. While sharing his experience, Dr Warner said, “There were days I couldn't go on,” and added that today he is the oldest in the country to do a PhD.

He said that this feels like another record and he is proud to take Trinidad and Tobago to new heights every day. “I took this country to Germany, that, for me, was a record. And today, I achieved another one. And who knows what tomorrow will bring? Now I am studying law. Nobody can say what will happen next,” he added.

While giving a message to the youth, he said, “Attitude. You must aspire and achieve. Nothing in life comes easy because easy come, easy go. That must be the measure of success for all young people in this country.” 

This success puts a positive light on Jack Warner’s image who was long known as someone who is battling to remain in Trinidad while arguing that any extradition was illegal under the local laws. The former Trinidadian and Tobagonian politician and football executive who was a central figure in the FIFA corruption scandal is now looking forward to living the rest of his years in peace in Trinidad only.

Author Profile

WIC News News Desk

