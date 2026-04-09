Sint Maarten: Miami woman killed in targeted hit linked to Trinidadian drug lord 

In March, the victim traveled to Sint Maarten with her sister and a friend, visiting a club called White Rabbit where they met a man from Trinidad living on the island.

Sint Maarten: A Miami woman was killed during an alleged targeted attack while she was on a vacation in Sint Maarten to celebrate her sister’s birthday. The victim has been identified as 29-year-old Denisha Delancy, a resident of Liberty City.

According to the information, the victim travelled to Sint Maarten in March with her sister Sincaria and one other friend. On their first night, they went to a club White Rabbit and met a man there who was originally from Trinidad but was living on the island.

The sister reported that when the night ended, they decided to ride home with him instead of their private driver. She added that she along with her friend went back to their Airbnb with Denisha stayed with the man.

Hours later, their driver called them asking if they were okay and told them that the man Denisha was with was found dead. A report was soon made and police officials found Quincy Damon Sylvester, a suspected drug lord, and Denisha both shot dead inside his vehicle.

CCTV footage from the incident site showed unknown men following Sylvester at the club the entire night which is why police believe that it was a targeted hit to execute the man while Denisha just happened to be with him at the time of the incident.

According to the footage, Delancy was riding in an SUV during the early hours of March 2 and the car was being driven by Quincy Damon Sylvester. The vehicle was later ambushed on Arlet Peters Road with gunfire causing the SUV to flip and both occupants were instantly killed.

While the police officials initially suspected a traffic accident, the discovery of bullet holes led to a double homicide investigation. Officials believed the driver was the intended target because of the alleged ties to criminal networks and the female victim was an innocent bystander in the "wrong place at the wrong time".

An alumna of Florida State University, Denisha was described by family and friends as someone who loved life, travel, and enjoying every moment. Investigators further believe that all suspects involved are from Trinidad and they are linked to a broader Caribbean criminal network. Reports claim that one suspect with links to Trinidad has been arrested, though other suspects, including the shooter, reportedly remain at large.