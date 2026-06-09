Jamaica Empress all set to make its debut in Women’s Caribbean Premier League 2026

The expanded tournament will run from 5 to 17 September in Barbados, with a new four-team format and Jamaica Empress making their debut in the competition’s fifth season.

Jamaica: The 2026 edition of Women’s Caribbean Premier League 2026 (WCPL) is entering a whole new era as the league will feature four teams for the first time in its history. The lineup includes the Barbados Tridents (formerly known as Barbados Royals), Guyana Amazon Warriors, Trinbago Knight Riders and Jamaica Empress making their tournament debut.

Jamaica Empress will join the competition in the fifth season scheduled from 5 to 17 September. The entire eight-match tournament will take place at the iconic Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Saint Michael, Barbados.

The debut is set to mark a significant milestone for the women’s T20 tournament as ever since the inaugural, in 2022, the league has operated with only 3 teams.

Under this season’s format, each of the four teams will play against the other three sides as they step in the league stage. The team that secures the top position will secure a direct berth in the final, while the second and third-placed teams will face each other in playoff on 16 September for the final clash scheduled for 17 September.

Only two teams have ever won the competition. Barbados Royals, the three time consecutive champion title holder who have lifted the trophy in 2023, 2024 and 2025 and Trinbago Knight Riders claimed the Inaugural crown in 2022.

The tournament organisers noted in a statement that the current expansion is the beginning towards a broader International footprint.

The statement read, “Looking ahead to 2027, the WCPL is preparing to take the next step in its evolution, with plans to welcome teams from outside the Caribbean and establish the tournament as a truly global competition.”

The 2026 season starts on 5th September with a playoff between Barbados Tridents and Trinbago Knight Riders, whereas newcomers Jamaica Empress will make their debut against Guyana Amazon Warriors on 6th September.

2026 WCPL Fixture Schedule