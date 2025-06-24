Tuesday, 24th June 2025
Trinidad: Grieving father demands probe after death of premature baby at Mt Hope

The prematurely born baby on May 30, 2025, had been under close medical supervision at the hospital.

Tuesday, 24th June 2025

Trinidad and Tobago: The father of a premature baby who died at the Mt Hope Women’s Hospital in Trinidad is calling for answers after a series of troubling developments during the care of the infant.  

According to the information, the baby, who was born prematurely on Friday, May 30, 2025, had been under close medical supervision at the hospital. Her father claimed that the infant initially showed signs of improvement in the days after his birth.  

However, he stated that he later received a call from hospital officials informing him that the baby was in urgent need of a blood transfusion. The father stressed that during a visit to the hospital on Saturday, June 7, 2025, the father noticed a dramatic change in the appearance of the baby.  

He added that the infant’s eyes were swollen, his skin had darkened, and his body felt cold and stiff to the touch. Tragically, the baby was declared dead by hospital staff around 4:15 am on Monday, June 9, 2025. 

Despite his request for a postmortem examination to determine the cause of death, the father claimed that the hospital staff advised him to simply collect a death certificate.  

The father claimed that the staff gave his morphine and questioned, “They give him morphine? Yeah. A little baby. You know? They had a little baby. A morphine for what? The...the safe of peeing to help with the peeing and all kind of thing. So, I see if it's a bacterium...it not adding up.” 

Saying that there is an urgent need for a full-scale investigation, the father added, “Somebody must be held accountable for this...I would really like to see what...will do about this. Launch a full-scale investigation.

The father is now blaming the hospital staff for negligence in the child’s care which allegedly claimed his life. He is seeking help from the government and considering legal action to get answers and hold the hospital accountable for his baby's death. 

Monica Walker

