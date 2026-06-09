Thousands expected as Grenada Diaspora Homecoming 2026 returns with island-wide events
The two-week homecoming will feature cultural events, business forums and community initiatives across Grenada, as organisers target stronger diaspora ties and increased economic activity.
Written by Kofi Nelson
Published
Updated
Grenada Diaspora Homecoming 2026 will bring together Grenadians from across the world for two weeks of cultural, social, and economic events, aimed at strengthening connections with the homeland.
The event will take place from June 21 to July 5 and will feature a great variety of activities taking place in Grenada, Carriacou, and Petite Martinique. Organizers explained that the homecoming is expected to help Diaspora connect with their roots, celebrate their heritage, and build new connections.
The Homecoming will feature cultural festivals, heritage tours, family days, community projects, and networking opportunities. Returning nationals will also be able to participate in discussions on national development and investment.
Many airlines have also introduced additional flight services from major air travel markets, including the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and across the Caribbean, in response to increased demand for travel by Grenadians living abroad during this festival.
Travelers from Canada can fly directly from Toronto to Grenada with Air Canada. This route operated twice weekly, on Sundays and Wednesdays.
American Airlines operates daily flights from Miami (United States) to Grenada and weekly flights from Charlotte every Saturday. JetBlue offers daily flights from New York, while Delta Airlines provides a weekly flight from Atlanta on Saturdays.
Visitors from the United Kingdom also have direct flights from the United Kingdom. British Airways operates three weekly flights from London Gatwick to Grenada on Sundays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays. Virgin Atlantic provides two weekly flights from London Heathrow on Tuesdays and Saturdays.
Caribbean Airlines operates daily flights from Trinidad and Barbados. InterCaribbean Airways offers multiple weekly flights from Barbados and St Vincent to Grenada. LIAT also operates several weekly regional services to Grenada.
Grenada Diaspora Homecoming – Event Calendar
Sunday, June 21
Arrival Day – Airport
Diaspora Homecoming Thanksgiving Church Service
Monday, June 22
Registration Day
Tuesday, June 23
Welcome Reception hosted by the Minister Joseph Andall
Wednesday, June 24
Carriacou & Petite Martinique Homecoming Excursion
Thursday, June 25
Carriacou Excursion (continued)
Island Excursion Day 1 (Mainland)
Friday, June 26
Island Excursion Day 2
Saturday, June 27
TAMCC Foundation Launch – TAMCC Hospitality Hall
Jewels on the Lawn Concert
Flavours in the Forest – Grand Etang
Sunday, June 28
National Spice Replanting Day – Mainland & Carriacou
St. Moritz Breakfast
Rhythm & Spice – A Brunch Experience
Pre-Carnival Fête – Rotary Club of Grenada
Monday, June 29
Give-Back Day Community Initiative
Gouyave Fisherman Birthday Celebration
Tuesday, June 30
Diaspora Forum & Marketplace (Day 1)
Investment Round Table
Vision V6
Festival of Flavours, St. David
Wednesday, July 1
Diaspora Forum & Marketplace (Day 2)
Coming Home
Business Forum & Networking
Thursday, July 2
Diaspora Forum & Marketplace (Day 3)
Financial Forum & Professional Exchange
Friday, July 3
Diaspora Homecoming Gala
Saturday, July 4
Coconut Fest, St. Mark
Tivoli Drummers Salaka
Tivoli, St. Andrew
St. George North East Homecoming Expo
Spice Basket
Randy Isaac: 4 Decades of Music & Memories Concert
Grenada Trade Centre
Author Profile
Kofi Nelson covers a wide range of local sectors including tourism, sports, weather and opinionated features. His reporting brings context and commentary to everyday issues, while his opinion pieces aim to engage readers in thoughtful discussion about developments shaping Caribbean life.
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