Thousands expected as Grenada Diaspora Homecoming 2026 returns with island-wide events

The two-week homecoming will feature cultural events, business forums and community initiatives across Grenada, as organisers target stronger diaspora ties and increased economic activity.

Grenada Diaspora Homecoming 2026 will bring together Grenadians from across the world for two weeks of cultural, social, and economic events, aimed at strengthening connections with the homeland.

The event will take place from June 21 to July 5 and will feature a great variety of activities taking place in Grenada, Carriacou, and Petite Martinique. Organizers explained that the homecoming is expected to help Diaspora connect with their roots, celebrate their heritage, and build new connections.

The Homecoming will feature cultural festivals, heritage tours, family days, community projects, and networking opportunities. Returning nationals will also be able to participate in discussions on national development and investment.

Many airlines have also introduced additional flight services from major air travel markets, including the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and across the Caribbean, in response to increased demand for travel by Grenadians living abroad during this festival.

Travelers from Canada can fly directly from Toronto to Grenada with Air Canada. This route operated twice weekly, on Sundays and Wednesdays.

American Airlines operates daily flights from Miami (United States) to Grenada and weekly flights from Charlotte every Saturday. JetBlue offers daily flights from New York, while Delta Airlines provides a weekly flight from Atlanta on Saturdays.

Visitors from the United Kingdom also have direct flights from the United Kingdom. British Airways operates three weekly flights from London Gatwick to Grenada on Sundays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays. Virgin Atlantic provides two weekly flights from London Heathrow on Tuesdays and Saturdays.

Caribbean Airlines operates daily flights from Trinidad and Barbados. InterCaribbean Airways offers multiple weekly flights from Barbados and St Vincent to Grenada. LIAT also operates several weekly regional services to Grenada.

Grenada Diaspora Homecoming – Event Calendar

Sunday, June 21

Arrival Day – Airport

Diaspora Homecoming Thanksgiving Church Service

Monday, June 22

Registration Day

Tuesday, June 23

Welcome Reception hosted by the Minister Joseph Andall

Wednesday, June 24

Carriacou & Petite Martinique Homecoming Excursion

Thursday, June 25

Carriacou Excursion (continued)

Island Excursion Day 1 (Mainland)

Friday, June 26

Island Excursion Day 2

Saturday, June 27

TAMCC Foundation Launch – TAMCC Hospitality Hall

Jewels on the Lawn Concert

Flavours in the Forest – Grand Etang

Sunday, June 28

National Spice Replanting Day – Mainland & Carriacou

St. Moritz Breakfast

Rhythm & Spice – A Brunch Experience

Pre-Carnival Fête – Rotary Club of Grenada

Monday, June 29

Give-Back Day Community Initiative

Gouyave Fisherman Birthday Celebration

Tuesday, June 30

Diaspora Forum & Marketplace (Day 1)

Investment Round Table

Vision V6

Festival of Flavours, St. David

Wednesday, July 1

Diaspora Forum & Marketplace (Day 2)

Coming Home

Business Forum & Networking

Thursday, July 2

Diaspora Forum & Marketplace (Day 3)

Financial Forum & Professional Exchange

Friday, July 3

Diaspora Homecoming Gala

Saturday, July 4