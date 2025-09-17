Two motorcyclists killed in head-on collision on Bussu Lane, Manchester

The pillion rider was also injured in the accident, sustaining multiple serious injuries, and was rushed to Mandeville Regional Hospital, where he is receiving treatment.

Manchester, Jamaica: A tragic incident took place on Bussu Lane in South Manchester, Jamaica on Tuesday, September 16, 2025 when two motorcycles bumped into each other, resulting in the death of both the drivers.

According to Jamaica Police Department reports, the pillion rider was also involved in the accident, sustaining multiple serious injuries, and was rushed to the Mandeville Regional Hospital, where he is currently admitted and receiving treatment.

The police officials also stated in a preliminary report that this deadly incident happened in the evening around 6:00 pm as two motorcycles which were travelling in opposite directions collided head on. The reports also claimed that one of the motorcyclists lost his control over the motorbike and veered directly in the right direction causing the collision.

The officials also stated that after the accident happened the police were informed about it and when they arrived at the scene of the incident, they immediately rushed everyone who were involved in the accident to the Mandeville Regional Hospital.

Upon reaching the hospital, the medical staff examined the victims of the accident and pronounced both the motorcyclists dead. And the pillion passenger was admitted immediately under the emergency care unit.

Authorities further claimed that the investigators are still investigating the cause of the crash and also started to increase road safety. The government also issued a red alert and also started urging the people to be more vigilant and responsible on the roads while driving.

Further the National Road Safety Council also expressed their concern over the increasing numbers of road accidents and fatalities. They also emphasised the main cause of increasing the death on the road are because of rash driving and not wearing helmets while driving.

The community of the island also expressed their concern and view through the social media platforms and mourning the loss of the motorcyclists. They also sent their prayers to both the deceased families and also wishing the other man ‘pillion passenger’ for the quick recovery.