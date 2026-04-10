Antigua and Barbuda announces 0% tax on food, school supplies for two days 

The Office of the Prime Minister said the measure aims to ease household costs for families after the Easter school break.

Antigua and Barbuda: Residents across Antigua and Barbuda can take advantage of a two-day tax break which will be starting today as the government has rolled out a temporary reduction of the Antigua and Barbuda Sales Tax (ABST) to 0% on essential food items as well as school supplies.

According to the information by the Office of the Prime Minister, the measure will run on April 10 and 11, 2026 and it is part of a government initiative which is aimed at easing the financial burden on households especially for the families who are preparing for the new school term after the Easter break.

What the Tax Cut Covers

During the two-day period, shoppers will benefit from zero-rated ABST on a wide range of food items (including staple groceries and basic consumables) and school supplies such as:

Notebooks, pens, pencils and stationery

School uniforms and shoes

Bags, calculators and art supplies

Other educational materials and accessories

The government noted that this temporary tax removal is anticipated to lower prices at the register and offer immediate savings for consumers.

Despite the broad relief, certain goods remain excluded from the tax break such as alcohol and tobacco products, animal feed and some plants as well as manufacturing related items.

Officials also said that this move has been designed in a way that it will support families who are facing the rising cost of living especially as several of them prepare for back to school expenses. The government has also pointed towards global economic pressures along with high import dependence as reasons behind introducing targeted relief measures.

Shoppers are expected to head to stores in large numbers today and tomorrow as the tax cut will last two days only with retailers being instructed to apply the zero-rated tax to all eligible items during the period.

The temporary relief from taxes is garnering mixed views from the locals with some of them taking to social media to express their gratitude to the Prime Minister. Mikel Campbell said, “Thank you Gaston Browne !! Because of you I have enjoyed sooo many delicious strawberries the past month! My kids' lunch kits are bright and colorful with berries and different fruit, and I didn't have to feel guilty about how much I was spending to have them!!”

On the other hand, some people are questioning the tax cut at this time when elections are just near. “As nice as this might seem, pre-election tax cuts are a “political business cycle” tactic, where the government temporarily boosts the economy to lure voters,” said a local named Audley Phillip.