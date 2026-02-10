St Kitts welcomes over 12,200 cruise passengers in just two days, boosting tourism and local economy

St Kitts and Nevis: The twin-island Federation welcomed over 12,200 cruise passengers in just two days, strengthening its reputation as one of the top Caribbean cruise destinations. St Kitts welcomed six cruise ships that docked at Port Zante on February 8 and February 9, 2026.

The first vessel to arrive on the island was Norwegian Getaway on February 8, which brought along 4,654 passengers, It was followed by Norwegian Gem carrying 2,273 visitors and Star Seeker accommodating 218 passengers. This brought the total of travelers to visit St Kitts on Sunday to 6,545.

Three more cruises docked at Port Zante on February 9, bringing the total to 12,254. Seaborne Ovation departed from Carambola with 577 visitors and was the first to arrive in St Kitts. The second vessel to dock on the island was Koningsdam carrying 2,535 passengers and the last ship to arrive was Valiant Lady with 2,597 travelers.

The passengers arriving onboard these cruises will explore the island, boosting tourism, economy, and local businesses, including tour guides, taxi operators, hotel owners, restaurants, vendors, and craft stores. Many guests visit the capital city of St Kitts, Basseterre, historic sites like the Brimstone Hill Fortress, and Fairview Great House & Botanical Gardens.

Visitors can also try adventurous activities like snorkeling with sea turtles in the Caribbean sea, sailing to Nevis, and relaxing at beautiful beaches like Cockleshell Bay, South Friars Bay, and Turtle Beach.

St Kitts is expecting to welcome two more ships on February 10, including the Viking Sea and AIDAblu. Other ships arriving in St Kitts later this week are:- MSC Virtuosa, the Grand Princess, the Norwegian Sky, the Silver Ray, the Costa Fascinosa, and the Wind Spirit.