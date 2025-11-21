Sugar Mas 54 set to ignite St Kitts and Nevis, carnival season returns Dec 12
The organizers urged everyone to mark their calendars, bring their crew, and dive into the celebration of St Kitts and Nevis' vibrant spirit, all in true carnival style.
St Kitts and Nevis: The highly anticipated Sugar Mas 54 is all set to return from December 12, 2025, to January 2, 2026. The event dubbed as St Kitts & Nevis National Carnival will be officially kicking off December 13 featuring a full lineup of cultural events, J'ouvert, music competitions and the exciting Grand Parade.
While making the official announcement, the organisers took to Facebook and asked everyone to mark their calendars, bring their crew and celebrate the spirit of St Kitts and Nevis in full carnival style. This carnival is a vibrant expression of cultural pride, blending traditional African, European, and indigenous influences through music, dance, and colorful costumes.
“Sweet to the Core, Sugar Mas 54 is turning up the heat with a non-stop lineup of fêtes, parades, and pure bacchanal! It’s vibes after vibes with high unmatched energy,” they further added.
The organisers have also unveiled the official schedule for the upcoming carnival with the preliminary events kicked off on Sunday, November 16 with Sugar Mas Awards.
Major highlights of the carnival include Agri Christmas Night Market, Festival of Lights, Miss Teen SKN Pageant, Luxe Carnival and grand parades. The grand parade will take place on January 1 followed by the Last Lap on January 2, 2026, marking the official culmination of the annual carnival.
This annual carnival experience is one of the major festivals in the Caribbean with people from across the world arriving to the island nation to experience the authentic Kittitian and Nevisian experience. The carnival brings visitors and residents an unmatched six weeks of fun which includes Christmas as well as New Year’s holidays.
The Sugar Mas is also the largest event in the federation and every season it runs from November to January while celebrating the rich history and culture of St Kitts and Nevis.
The carnival draws huge crowds of people who come on the roads dressed in pretty attires and indulge in the rich culture of the island nation. The name Sugar Mas comes from the history of the island with sugar cane and mas that is short for masquerade.
Complete Schedule of Sugar Mas 54
NOVEMBER 2025
Sun 16 Nov
Sugar Mas Awards
Sat 22 Nov
Rotary Club of St. Kitts – Car Rally & BBQ
Mon 17 Nov – Thu 11 Dec
In the Spirit of Christmas (runs for several weeks)
Fri 28 Nov
Senior Calypso Eliminations 1
Sat 29 Nov
Senior Calypso Eliminations 2
DECEMBER 2025
Fri 05 Dec
Power & Groovy Soca Eliminations
Sat 06 Dec
Wholesome Family Entertainment – Festival of Lights (rumored)
Fete State KN – Rumored
Events R Us – Ties & Tiaras Family Gala
Sun 07 Dec
JahAir Salon – Braids & Bacchanal
Fri 12 Dec
Midnight Escape
Sat 13 Dec
Miss Teen SKN Pageant
Deejay Flames – Rhum and Soca
Sun 14 Dec
Junior Calypso Finals
Tue 16 Dec
Ministry of Health – Carnival Warm Up
Wed 17 Dec
Senior Calypso Semis
Thu 18 Dec
Folk Galore
Fri 19 Dec
Soca Monarch Finals
Iconic – Insane
Sat 20 Dec
Cane Juice – Cooler Fete
Sun 21 Dec
WD 40 Production – Gifted For a Purpose
Carambola Beach Club – Boozy Brunch
Mon 22 Dec
ASAP – Glow Parade
Tue 23 Dec
Ministry of Agriculture – Agri-Christmas Night Market
Miss SKN Queen Pageant
Wed 24 Dec
Bacchanal Chasers – Aktivated
Fri 26 Dec
J’Ouvert
Sat 27 Dec
Junior Carnival Parade Day
DJ Tero – Sunset
Sun 28 Dec
Panorama
Tidal SKN – Anchored
The Godfather Beach Bar – Beach Picnic
The Dock | Int’l Stephen – Fetetish Look Jam
sm-ALL Island Jam
Mon 29 Dec
ABC Promos & Friends – Bacchanal Monday
T-Shirt Mas (Haynes Smith)
Miss Caribbean Talented Teen Pageant
Carambola Beach Club – Wine & Food Festival
Tue 30 Dec
Senior Calypso Final
Freaks Mas x LUXE Carnival – Soaked
Freaks Mas x LUXE Carnival – Darkers on the Water
StudyIt Entertainment – Opulence
Wed 31 Dec
Rotary Club of Liamuiga – New Year’s Ball
Palms Court Gardens – Midnight in the Amazon
JANUARY 2026
Thu 01 Jan
Grand Parade
Ready, Fete, Go! – Glam Lounge
Fri 02 Jan
Last Lap
Ready, Fete, Go! – Glam Lounge
Sat 03 Jan
Know UR Brand – Rep U Band
LUXE Carnival – Allure
Sun 04 Jan
Ultra Carnival – Sip & Chill
Sat 24 Jan
Prize Giving & Ministers Cocktail
