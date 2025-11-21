Sugar Mas 54 set to ignite St Kitts and Nevis, carnival season returns Dec 12 

The organizers urged everyone to mark their calendars, bring their crew, and dive into the celebration of St Kitts and Nevis' vibrant spirit, all in true carnival style.

St Kitts and Nevis: The highly anticipated Sugar Mas 54 is all set to return from December 12, 2025, to January 2, 2026. The event dubbed as St Kitts & Nevis National Carnival will be officially kicking off December 13 featuring a full lineup of cultural events, J'ouvert, music competitions and the exciting Grand Parade.

While making the official announcement, the organisers took to Facebook and asked everyone to mark their calendars, bring their crew and celebrate the spirit of St Kitts and Nevis in full carnival style. This carnival is a vibrant expression of cultural pride, blending traditional African, European, and indigenous influences through music, dance, and colorful costumes.

“Sweet to the Core, Sugar Mas 54 is turning up the heat with a non-stop lineup of fêtes, parades, and pure bacchanal! It’s vibes after vibes with high unmatched energy,” they further added.

The organisers have also unveiled the official schedule for the upcoming carnival with the preliminary events kicked off on Sunday, November 16 with Sugar Mas Awards.

Major highlights of the carnival include Agri Christmas Night Market, Festival of Lights, Miss Teen SKN Pageant, Luxe Carnival and grand parades. The grand parade will take place on January 1 followed by the Last Lap on January 2, 2026, marking the official culmination of the annual carnival.

This annual carnival experience is one of the major festivals in the Caribbean with people from across the world arriving to the island nation to experience the authentic Kittitian and Nevisian experience. The carnival brings visitors and residents an unmatched six weeks of fun which includes Christmas as well as New Year’s holidays.

The Sugar Mas is also the largest event in the federation and every season it runs from November to January while celebrating the rich history and culture of St Kitts and Nevis.

The carnival draws huge crowds of people who come on the roads dressed in pretty attires and indulge in the rich culture of the island nation. The name Sugar Mas comes from the history of the island with sugar cane and mas that is short for masquerade.

Complete Schedule of Sugar Mas 54

NOVEMBER 2025

Sun 16 Nov

Sugar Mas Awards

Sat 22 Nov

Rotary Club of St. Kitts – Car Rally & BBQ

Mon 17 Nov – Thu 11 Dec

In the Spirit of Christmas (runs for several weeks)

Fri 28 Nov

Senior Calypso Eliminations 1

Sat 29 Nov

Senior Calypso Eliminations 2

DECEMBER 2025

Fri 05 Dec

Power & Groovy Soca Eliminations

Sat 06 Dec

Wholesome Family Entertainment – Festival of Lights (rumored)

Fete State KN – Rumored

Events R Us – Ties & Tiaras Family Gala

Sun 07 Dec

JahAir Salon – Braids & Bacchanal

Fri 12 Dec

Midnight Escape

Sat 13 Dec

Miss Teen SKN Pageant

Deejay Flames – Rhum and Soca

Sun 14 Dec

Junior Calypso Finals

Tue 16 Dec

Ministry of Health – Carnival Warm Up

Wed 17 Dec

Senior Calypso Semis

Thu 18 Dec

Folk Galore

Fri 19 Dec

Soca Monarch Finals

Iconic – Insane

Sat 20 Dec

Cane Juice – Cooler Fete

Sun 21 Dec

WD 40 Production – Gifted For a Purpose

Carambola Beach Club – Boozy Brunch

Mon 22 Dec

ASAP – Glow Parade

Tue 23 Dec

Ministry of Agriculture – Agri-Christmas Night Market

Miss SKN Queen Pageant

Wed 24 Dec

Bacchanal Chasers – Aktivated

Fri 26 Dec

J’Ouvert

Sat 27 Dec

Junior Carnival Parade Day

DJ Tero – Sunset

Sun 28 Dec

Panorama

Tidal SKN – Anchored

The Godfather Beach Bar – Beach Picnic

The Dock | Int’l Stephen – Fetetish Look Jam

sm-ALL Island Jam

Mon 29 Dec

ABC Promos & Friends – Bacchanal Monday

T-Shirt Mas (Haynes Smith)

Miss Caribbean Talented Teen Pageant

Carambola Beach Club – Wine & Food Festival

Tue 30 Dec

Senior Calypso Final

Freaks Mas x LUXE Carnival – Soaked

Freaks Mas x LUXE Carnival – Darkers on the Water

StudyIt Entertainment – Opulence

Wed 31 Dec

Rotary Club of Liamuiga – New Year’s Ball

Palms Court Gardens – Midnight in the Amazon

JANUARY 2026

Thu 01 Jan

Grand Parade

Ready, Fete, Go! – Glam Lounge

Fri 02 Jan

Last Lap

Ready, Fete, Go! – Glam Lounge

Sat 03 Jan

Know UR Brand – Rep U Band

LUXE Carnival – Allure

Sun 04 Jan

Ultra Carnival – Sip & Chill

Sat 24 Jan