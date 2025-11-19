Antigua welcomes 11,000 visitors in one day as four mega vessels dock simultaneously 

These massive cruises brought more than 11,000 visitors to Antigua in a single day, giving a significant boost to the tourism sector.

Antigua and Barbuda: The Antigua Cruise Port was buzzing with life on Tuesday as it welcomed four vessels simultaneously to its shores. These included Adventure of the Seas, Enchanted Princess, Spirit of Discovery and AIDAperla.

These massive cruises brought over 11,000 visitors to the shores of Antigua in a single day, giving a major push to the overall tourism sector. Several of these guests disembarked and explored the beauty, culture and charm of Antigua and Barbuda.

According to the information by tourism officials, AIDAperla from Hamburg headed to Dominica Republic is on a 26-day transatlantic to Caribbean repositioning cruise, Enchanted Princess from Fort Lauderdale on 20-day Caribbean cruise while Adventure of The Seas from Port Canaveral on 10-day Caribbean Cruise.

The Antigua Cruise Port, while sharing the glimpses of the four cruises in the port, said that it was truly a beautiful moment for Antigua and Barbuda. “As cruise vessels fill the harbour, they bring thousands of guests to shop, explore, dine, and tour our vibrant destination. The majestic St. John’s Cathedral watches over it all an enduring anchor of history on a day filled with economic opportunities,” it added.

The cruise passengers, according to officials, disembarked at the port and explored St John’s, giving a major business to local vendors and boosting the economy as a whole. The passengers explored the island nation and visited several tourist hot spots while trying various local cuisine and indulging the authentic Caribbean charm.

The 2025-2026 cruise season in Antigua and Barbuda kicked off on October 1 this year and will run till May 31, 2026. During this period, tourism officials anticipate that this season is expected to be a record-breaking one as the island nation will welcome over one million passengers.

The cruise season is further expected to attract a major increase in passengers which will make it one of the busiest in the history of the twin island nation.