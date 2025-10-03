Antigua welcomes Rhapsody of the Seas as 2025-26 cruise season sets sail 

With over 2,000 passengers aboard, the cruise arrived at Antigua Cruise Port, marking a strong start to the island's cruise tourism season.

Antigua and Barbuda: The 2025-2026 cruise season has officially set sail in Antigua and Barbuda as Rhapsody of the Seas made its first scheduled call on October 2 and brought a buzz of excitement and the promise of a record-breaking cruise season ahead.

The cruise docked at the Antigua Cruise Port, bringing over 2000 passengers to the island’s shores and giving a good kick to the cruise tourism season. Several of these passengers explored the local offerings available at the port with some even going to scheduled tours. This gave a major business to locals involved in the tourism business including tour guides, cab drivers and restaurateurs.

The authority confirmed that the 2025-26 cruise season in the island nation kicked off in October 2025 and run through April 2026. The island, during this season, is expecting to welcome around 540 cruise ships.

At the same time, the Antigua Cruise Port accomplished another major achievement on shore for the Upland Development Project with the demolition of the former Barnes property now complete, they are one step closer to delivering a state-of-the-art cruise terminal for Antigua and Barbuda.

The authorities at the Antigua Cruise Port said that this is a reflection of their commitment by Global Ports Holding to building world class and future ready ports.

The construction on this fifth berth of this project began in February 2025 and the new terminal is set to feature amenities like bars, restaurants, retail shops, a park with an ice cream parlour and an ‘Antigua Day Club’ featuring a lounge and pool. This is set to make Antigua and Barbuda a premier cruise destination.

The island nation is looking forward to a highly successful cruise season this year with the arrival of hundreds of cruise vessels and thousands of visitors who will be giving a major push to the overall tourism sector.