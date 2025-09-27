Antigua and Barbuda to welcome record 540 cruise calls for 2025-26 season
Antigua Cruise Port officials announced on September 25, 2025, via social media that the island is set to welcome a record 540 cruise calls for the 2025-26 season.
Written by Kofi Nelson
Antigua and Barbuda: As the cruise season 2025-2026 has officially kicked off, Antigua and Barbuda is anticipating a robust season with a total of 540 cruise calls scheduled between the months of October and April.
The development was shared by Antigua Cruise Port officials through their official social media accounts on September 25, 2025. The schedule shows visits from significant operators during this season including Princess Cruises, Royal Caribbean International, MSC Cruises, Celebrity Cruises, Disney Cruise Line and Cunard.
According to the information by Antigua Cruise Port, most of the vessels are scheduled to dock in St John’s while Barbuda and Falmouth will also host a number of calls.
The schedule comprises of a mix of homeport operations, transit stops and overnight stays with the vessels ranging from boutique luxury cruises carrying less then 200 passengers to massive ships capable of accommodating over 4000 individuals.
With several days between these months featuring two or more vessels in port, the 2025-2026 season is anticipated to be one of the busiest in recent years.
The season will kick off on October 2 with the arrival of Rhapsody of the Seas which will bring over 2000 passengers. The season will continue on October 3 with arrival of celebrity reflection who is scheduled to make another call on October 13 and October 26.
The month of October will be slow for Antigua as just eight cruises are scheduled to dock at St John's. On the other hand, November 2025 will witness the arrival of over 55 vessels including Disney Magic, Enchanted princesses, Norwegian Epic and Valiant Lady, to name a few.
In December there are multiple calls scheduled for a single day on several days starting with the arrival of four cruise is on the first day of the month including AIDAblu, Viking Sea, Wind Surf and Queen Elizabeth. On December 2 three cruise will arrive simultaneously at St John's including Aida Perla, Norwegian epic and brilliant lady. Even on December 3 and four more than three ships are scheduled to arrive simultaneously to the island.
The month will continue in a similar way, welcoming thousands of cruise passengers to the shores of Antigua and giving a major push to the overall tourism sector.
Complete Cruise Schedule for Antigua and Barbuda for 2025-2026 Season
October 2025
2 Oct: Rhapsody Of The Seas
3 Oct: Celebrity Reflection
13 Oct: Celebrity Reflection
20 Oct: Queen Elizabeth
22 Oct: Regal Princess, Grand Princess
26 Oct: Disney Magic, Celebrity Reflection
27 Oct: Mein Schiff 2
30 Oct: Rhapsody Of The Seas
November 2025
1 Nov: MSC Divina
2 Nov: Celebrity Reflection
4 Nov: Caribbean Princess, Insignia
5 Nov: Disney Magic
6 Nov: Grand Princess
7 Nov: Explora I, Amera, Brilliance Of The Seas
9 Nov: Mein Schiff 2
10 Nov: Mein Schiff 2, Queen Elizabeth, Odyssey Of The Seas, Azamara Quest
11 Nov: AIDAsol
12 Nov: Celebrity Reflection, Caribbean Princess, Disney Magic
13 Nov: Valiant Lady
14 Nov: Renaissance
15 Nov: Insignia, Arvia
16 Nov: Arvia, Celebrity Summit, Silver Shadow
17 Nov: Crystal Serenity
18 Nov: Enchanted Princess, AIDAperla, Adventure Of The Seas, Spirit Of Discovery
19 Nov: Marella Explorer
20 Nov: Brilliance Of The Seas
21 Nov: Grand Princess, Coral Princess
22 Nov: Explora I, Koningsdam, Evrima
23 Nov: Mein Schiff 2
24 Nov: Mein Schiff 2, AIDAsol, Ambition, Explora II, Azamara Quest, Renaissance
25 Nov: Marina, Emerald Sakara, Celebrity Eclipse, Norwegian Epic, Valiant Lady
26 Nov: Britannia
28 Nov: Celebrity Ascent, Marella Explorer
29 Nov: Royal Clipper, Arvia
30 Nov: Arvia, Star Flyer, Royal Clipper, Enchanted Princess
December 2025
1 Dec: AIDAblu, Viking Sea, Wind Surf, Queen Elizabeth
2 Dec: AIDAperla, Norwegian Epic, Brilliant Lady
3 Dec: Renaissance, SeaDream II, Grand Princess, Europa 2
4 Dec: Brilliance Of The Seas, Evrima, Star Flyer, Ambition, MSC Virtuosa, Carnival Venezia
5 Dec: Norwegian Getaway, Celebrity Ascent
6 Dec: Marella Discovery 2, Viking Sea, Azamara Onward, Norwegian Gem
7 Dec: Explora I, Emerald Azzurra, Norwegian Breakaway, Mein Schiff 2
8 Dec: Emerald Azzurra, Mein Schiff 2, Azamara Quest
9 Dec: AIDAsol, Celebrity Eclipse, Norwegian Epic, Marella Explorer
11 Dec: Grand Princess, Valiant Lady, Marella Discovery, Seabourn Ovation
12 Dec: Emerald Azzurra, Koningsdam
13 Dec: Arvia, Emerald Azzurra, Star Flyer
14 Dec: SeaDream II, Wind Surf, AIDAblu, IIma
15 Dec: AIDAperla, Britannia, Seven Seas Mariner
16 Dec: MSC Virtuosa
17 Dec: Grand Princess, Allura, Evrima
18 Dec: Star Flyer, Brilliance Of The Seas, Silver Ray, Seven Seas Grandeur, Spirit Of Adventure
19 Dec: Azamara Onward, Celebrity Ascent, SeaDream I
20 Dec: Caribbean Princess, Viking Sea, Nautica, Mein Schiff 2
21 Dec: Mein Schiff 2
22 Dec: Azamara Quest, AIDAsol, Queen Elizabeth, Marella Discovery 2, Valiant Lady, Celebrity Eclipse, Norwegian Epic, IIma
23 Dec: Explora I, Insignia, MSC Divina, Enchanted Princess, Majestic Princess
25 Dec: Ambition, Renaissance, Club Med 2
26 Dec: Seven Seas Grandeur, Marella Explorer, Viking Sea, Emerald Azzurra
27 Dec: Emerald Azzurra, Zuiderdam, Silver Spirit, Arvia
28 Dec: Arvia, Star Flyer
29 Dec: Wind Surf, Le Bellot, VidantaWorld’s Elegant, Norwegian Epic, AIDAperla, Brilliance Of The Seas
30 Dec: Royal Clipper, IIma
31 Dec: Silver Dawn, Le Ponant, Grand Princess, Volendam, Allura, Sea Cloud II
January 2026
1 Jan: Sea Cloud II, Le Ponant, Star Flyer, Freedom Of The Seas, MSC Virtuosa, Amera
2 Jan: Vision Of The Seas, Silver Ray
3 Jan: Enchanted Princess, Silver Shadow, Viking Sea, Mein Schiff 2
5 Jan: Mein Schiff 2, Wind Surf, Club Med 2, Renaissance, Ambition, Silver Shadow
6 Jan: Britannia, Celebrity Ascent, Norwegian Epic, Marella Discovery 2
7 Jan: Celebrity Eclipse, Koningsdam
8 Jan: Valiant Lady, Brilliance Of The Seas, Explora I, Sea Cloud Spirit
9 Jan: Odyssey Of The Seas, Amadea, Norwegian Getaway, Marella Explorer, Marella Discovery, Emerald Azzurra
10 Jan: Emerald Azzurra, Wind Spirit, Arvia
11 Jan: Arvia, Star Flyer, Wind Spirit, Serenade Of The Seas, Zuiderdam, Silver Spirit
12 Jan: Le Ponant, Enchanted Princess, Silver Shadow, Queen Elizabeth, AIDAblu
13 Jan: Le Ponant, Royal Clipper, AIDAperla, Norwegian Epic, Hebridean Sky, Azamara Quest
14 Jan: VidantaWorld’s Elegant, Seabourn Ovation, Grand Princess, Sea Cloud Spirit, Wind Surf, Star Flyer, Celebrity Beyond, Brilliance Of The Seas, Renaissance, MSC Virtuosa, AIDAsol, Viking Sea, Ambition, Celebrity Ascent, Norwegian Viva
17 Jan: SeaDream II, Bolette, Sea Cloud Spirit, Club Med 2, Mein Schiff 2
18 Jan: Mein Schiff 2, SeaDream II, Brilliance Of The Seas, Britannia, Celebrity Eclipse, Costa Fascinosa, Norwegian Epic, Marella Explorer, Marella Discovery 2
21 Jan: Celebrity Eclipse, Grand Princess, MSC Divina, Silver Spirit
22 Jan: Enchanted Princess, Norwegian Sky, Valiant Lady, Silver Ray, Ventura, Iona, Brilliance Of The Seas, Mein Schiff 3, Norwegian Getaway
24 Jan: Emerald Azzurra, Explora I, Allura, Arvia, Star Flyer, Queen Victoria, Wind Spirit, Sea Cloud II, Sea Cloud Spirit
26 Jan: Celebrity Ascent, AIDAblu, Artania, Royal Clipper, Club Med 2, Brilliant Lady, AIDAperla, Norwegian Epic, Sea Cloud Spirit, VidantaWorld’s Elegant, Le Ponant, Grand Princess, Seabourn Ovation, Koningsdam, Star Clipper, Ambience
29 Jan: Le Ponant, Four Seasons Yacht, Star Flyer, SeaDream II, Brilliance Of The Seas, MSC Virtuosa, Celebrity Beyond, Valiant Lady
30 Jan: Wind Spirit, Norwegian Viva
31 Jan: Marella Discovery, Odyssey Of The Seas
February 2026
1 Feb: Enchanted Princess, Serenade Of The Seas, Wind Spirit, Mein Schiff 2
2 Feb: Mein Schiff 2, Queen Elizabeth, AIDAsol
3 Feb: Valiant Lady, Britannia, Norwegian Epic, Marella Discovery 2, Costa Fascinosa
4 Feb: Celebrity Eclipse, Viking Sea
5 Feb: Renaissance, Ambition
6 Feb: Wind Spirit, Norwegian Getaway, Norwegian Gem, Emerald Azzurra
7 Feb: Emerald Azzurra, Club Med 2, Explora I, Arvia
8 Feb: Arvia, Star Flyer
9 Feb: Le Ponant
10 Feb: Le Ponant, Royal Clipper, Le Dumont-d’Urville, AIDAperla, Norwegian Epic, Norwegian Jewel
11 Feb: Le Bellot, VidantaWorld’s Elegant, Grand Princess, Silver Ray, Ambience, Star Flyer
12 Feb: Celebrity Beyond, Enchanted Princess, MSC Virtuosa, Nautica, Norwegian Sky
14 Feb: Viking Sea
15 Feb: Wind Spirit, Mein Schiff 2
16 Feb: Mein Schiff 2, Renaissance, Seven Seas Grandeur, Ambition
17 Feb: Britannia, Celebrity Ascent, Marella Discovery 2, Norwegian Epic
18 Feb: Celebrity Eclipse, Silver Shadow, Seabourn Ovation, Koningsdam
19 Feb: Four Seasons Yacht, Sea Cloud II
20 Feb: Wind Spirit, Enchanted Princess, Marella Explorer, Silver Shadow, Nautica, Emerald Azzurra
21 Feb: Emerald Azzurra, Marella Discovery, Arvia
22 Feb: Arvia, Star Flyer, Norwegian Gem, Serenade Of The Seas, Wind Spirit
23 Feb: Queen Elizabeth, AIDAblu
24 Feb: Royal Clipper, Norwegian Getaway, Costa Fascinosa, AIDAperla, Brilliant Lady, Norwegian Epic, Viking Sea
25 Feb: VidantaWorld’s Elegant, Le Ponant, Grand Princess
26 Feb: Le Ponant, Star Flyer, Valiant Lady, Carnival Venezia, MSC Virtuosa, Renaissance, Celebrity Beyond, Ambition, Sea Cloud II
27 Feb: Wind Spirit, Celebrity Ascent, Silver Ray
28 Feb: SeaDream II, Bolette
March 2026
1 Mar: Norwegian Breakaway, Explora II, Mein Schiff 2
2 Mar: Brilliance Of The Seas, Costa Fascinosa
3 Mar: Carnival Venezia, Silver Spirit, AIDAblu
4 Mar: Marella Discovery 2, Insignia
5 Mar: Queen Mary 2, Valiant Lady
6 Mar: Arvia, Celebrity Ascent, Viking Sea, Le Bellot
7 Mar: Enchanted Princess, Silver Spirit, Wind Spirit
8 Mar: Azamara Quest, MSC Virtuosa
9 Mar: Mein Schiff 2, Costa Fascinosa, Norwegian Epic
10 Mar: Le Ponant, Royal Clipper, Celebrity Ascent, Wind Spirit, Norwegian Epic, Anthem Of The Seas, Insignia, Costa Fascinosa
11 Mar: VidantaWorld’s Elegant, Enchanted Princess, Grand Princess, Renaissance
12 Mar: Ambition, Star Flyer, Brilliance Of The Seas, MSC Virtuosa, Enchanted Princess, Valiant Lady, Celebrity Beyond
13 Mar: Club Med 2, Marella Discovery 2
14 Mar: Azamara Quest, Odyssey Of The Seas
15 Mar: Explora II, Wind Surf, Mein Schiff 2, Serenade Of The Seas
16 Mar: AIDAperla, Queen Elizabeth, Silver Dawn, Norwegian Getaway
17 Mar: Viking Sea, Silver Shadow, Emerald Azzurra
18 Mar: Britannia, Celebrity Reflection
19 Mar: Norwegian Epic, SeaDream II, Grand Princess, Celebrity Ascent
20 Mar: Sea Cloud II, Wind Spirit, Seven Seas Mariner
21 Mar: Carnival Venezia, Enchanted Princess, Brilliance Of The Seas, Explora I
22 Mar: Costa Fascinosa, Anthem Of The Seas
23 Mar: Silver Spirit, MSC Virtuosa, Marella Explorer
24 Mar: Le Ponant, Norwegian Getaway, Marella Discovery 2, Norwegian Sky
25 Mar: Valiant Lady, AIDAblu, Azamara Quest
26 Mar: Celebrity Ascent, Norwegian Viva, Arvia
27 Mar: Queen Mary 2, Marella Discovery
28 Mar: Silver Ray, Sea Cloud Spirit
29 Mar: Enchanted Princess, Explora II
30 Mar: Marella Explorer, Silver Dawn
31 Mar: Costa Fascinosa, Wind Spirit
April 2026
1 Apr: Celebrity Eclipse
2 Apr: Seven Seas Grandeur, Star Flyer
3 Apr: Enchanted Princess, AIDAperla
4 Apr: Explora I, Queen Elizabeth
5 Apr: Marella Discovery, Wind Spirit
6 Apr: Celebrity Ascent, Arvia
7 Apr: Costa Fascinosa, Brilliance Of The Seas
8 Apr: MSC Virtuosa, Seabourn Ovation
9 Apr: Norwegian Epic, Marella Explorer
10 Apr: Celebrity Ascent, Anthem Of The Seas
11 Apr: Marella Discovery 2
12 Apr: Mein Schiff 2
13 Apr: Mein Schiff 2, Caribbean Princess
14 Apr: Celebrity Eclipse, Wind Spirit
15 Apr: Celebrity Eclipse, AIDAblu
16 Apr: Brilliance Of The Seas, Norwegian Getaway
17 Apr: Marella Discovery, Silver Dawn
18 Apr: Costa Fascinosa, Anthem Of The Seas
19 Apr: Arvia, Celebrity Ascent
20 Apr: Viking Sea, Enchanted Princess
21 Apr: Odyssey Of The Seas, AIDAblu
22 Apr: Celebrity Reflection, Marella Explorer
23 Apr: Queen Elizabeth, MSC Virtuosa
24 Apr: Carnival Venezia, Brilliance Of The Seas
25 Apr: Silver Ray, Costa Fascinosa
26 Apr: Anthem Of The Seas, Marella Discovery 2
27 Apr: Celebrity Ascent, Norwegian Epic
28 Apr: Enchanted Princess, Explora II
29 Apr: Mein Schiff 2, Marella Explorer
30 Apr: Queen Mary 2, AIDAperla
Author Profile
Kofi Nelson covers a wide range of local sectors including tourism, sports, weather and opinionated features. His reporting brings context and commentary to everyday issues, while his opinion pieces aim to engage readers in thoughtful discussion about developments shaping Caribbean life.
