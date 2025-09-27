2025-09-27 13:05:27
Antigua and Barbuda to welcome record 540 cruise calls for 2025-26 season 

Antigua Cruise Port officials announced on September 25, 2025, via social media that the island is set to welcome a record 540 cruise calls for the 2025-26 season.

Antigua and Barbuda: As the cruise season 2025-2026 has officially kicked off, Antigua and Barbuda is anticipating a robust season with a total of 540 cruise calls scheduled between the months of October and April.

The development was shared by Antigua Cruise Port officials through their official social media accounts on September 25, 2025. The schedule shows visits from significant operators during this season including Princess Cruises, Royal Caribbean International, MSC Cruises, Celebrity Cruises, Disney Cruise Line and Cunard.

According to the information by Antigua Cruise Port, most of the vessels are scheduled to dock in St John’s while Barbuda and Falmouth will also host a number of calls.

The schedule comprises of a mix of homeport operations, transit stops and overnight stays with the vessels ranging from boutique luxury cruises carrying less then 200 passengers to massive ships capable of accommodating over 4000 individuals.

With several days between these months featuring two or more vessels in port, the 2025-2026 season is anticipated to be one of the busiest in recent years.

The season will kick off on October 2 with the arrival of Rhapsody of the Seas which will bring over 2000 passengers. The season will continue on October 3 with arrival of celebrity reflection who is scheduled to make another call on October 13 and October 26.

The month of October will be slow for Antigua as just eight cruises are scheduled to dock at St John's. On the other hand, November 2025 will witness the arrival of over 55 vessels including Disney Magic, Enchanted princesses, Norwegian Epic and Valiant Lady, to name a few.

In December there are multiple calls scheduled for a single day on several days starting with the arrival of four cruise is on the first day of the month including AIDAblu, Viking Sea, Wind Surf and Queen Elizabeth. On December 2 three cruise will arrive simultaneously at St John's including Aida Perla, Norwegian epic and brilliant lady. Even on December 3 and four more than three ships are scheduled to arrive simultaneously to the island.

 

The month will continue in a similar way, welcoming thousands of cruise passengers to the shores of Antigua and giving a major push to the overall tourism sector.

Complete Cruise Schedule for Antigua and Barbuda for 2025-2026 Season 

October 2025

  • 2 Oct: Rhapsody Of The Seas

  • 3 Oct: Celebrity Reflection

  • 13 Oct: Celebrity Reflection

  • 20 Oct: Queen Elizabeth

  • 22 Oct: Regal Princess, Grand Princess

  • 26 Oct: Disney Magic, Celebrity Reflection

  • 27 Oct: Mein Schiff 2

  • 30 Oct: Rhapsody Of The Seas

November 2025

  • 1 Nov: MSC Divina

  • 2 Nov: Celebrity Reflection

  • 4 Nov: Caribbean Princess, Insignia

  • 5 Nov: Disney Magic

  • 6 Nov: Grand Princess

  • 7 Nov: Explora I, Amera, Brilliance Of The Seas

  • 9 Nov: Mein Schiff 2

  • 10 Nov: Mein Schiff 2, Queen Elizabeth, Odyssey Of The Seas, Azamara Quest

  • 11 Nov: AIDAsol

  • 12 Nov: Celebrity Reflection, Caribbean Princess, Disney Magic

  • 13 Nov: Valiant Lady

  • 14 Nov: Renaissance

  • 15 Nov: Insignia, Arvia

  • 16 Nov: Arvia, Celebrity Summit, Silver Shadow

  • 17 Nov: Crystal Serenity

  • 18 Nov: Enchanted Princess, AIDAperla, Adventure Of The Seas, Spirit Of Discovery

  • 19 Nov: Marella Explorer

  • 20 Nov: Brilliance Of The Seas

  • 21 Nov: Grand Princess, Coral Princess

  • 22 Nov: Explora I, Koningsdam, Evrima

  • 23 Nov: Mein Schiff 2

  • 24 Nov: Mein Schiff 2, AIDAsol, Ambition, Explora II, Azamara Quest, Renaissance

  • 25 Nov: Marina, Emerald Sakara, Celebrity Eclipse, Norwegian Epic, Valiant Lady

  • 26 Nov: Britannia

  • 28 Nov: Celebrity Ascent, Marella Explorer

  • 29 Nov: Royal Clipper, Arvia

  • 30 Nov: Arvia, Star Flyer, Royal Clipper, Enchanted Princess

December 2025

  • 1 Dec: AIDAblu, Viking Sea, Wind Surf, Queen Elizabeth

  • 2 Dec: AIDAperla, Norwegian Epic, Brilliant Lady

  • 3 Dec: Renaissance, SeaDream II, Grand Princess, Europa 2

  • 4 Dec: Brilliance Of The Seas, Evrima, Star Flyer, Ambition, MSC Virtuosa, Carnival Venezia

  • 5 Dec: Norwegian Getaway, Celebrity Ascent

  • 6 Dec: Marella Discovery 2, Viking Sea, Azamara Onward, Norwegian Gem

  • 7 Dec: Explora I, Emerald Azzurra, Norwegian Breakaway, Mein Schiff 2

  • 8 Dec: Emerald Azzurra, Mein Schiff 2, Azamara Quest

  • 9 Dec: AIDAsol, Celebrity Eclipse, Norwegian Epic, Marella Explorer

  • 11 Dec: Grand Princess, Valiant Lady, Marella Discovery, Seabourn Ovation

  • 12 Dec: Emerald Azzurra, Koningsdam

  • 13 Dec: Arvia, Emerald Azzurra, Star Flyer

  • 14 Dec: SeaDream II, Wind Surf, AIDAblu, IIma

  • 15 Dec: AIDAperla, Britannia, Seven Seas Mariner

  • 16 Dec: MSC Virtuosa

  • 17 Dec: Grand Princess, Allura, Evrima

  • 18 Dec: Star Flyer, Brilliance Of The Seas, Silver Ray, Seven Seas Grandeur, Spirit Of Adventure

  • 19 Dec: Azamara Onward, Celebrity Ascent, SeaDream I

  • 20 Dec: Caribbean Princess, Viking Sea, Nautica, Mein Schiff 2

  • 21 Dec: Mein Schiff 2

  • 22 Dec: Azamara Quest, AIDAsol, Queen Elizabeth, Marella Discovery 2, Valiant Lady, Celebrity Eclipse, Norwegian Epic, IIma

  • 23 Dec: Explora I, Insignia, MSC Divina, Enchanted Princess, Majestic Princess

  • 25 Dec: Ambition, Renaissance, Club Med 2

  • 26 Dec: Seven Seas Grandeur, Marella Explorer, Viking Sea, Emerald Azzurra

  • 27 Dec: Emerald Azzurra, Zuiderdam, Silver Spirit, Arvia

  • 28 Dec: Arvia, Star Flyer

  • 29 Dec: Wind Surf, Le Bellot, VidantaWorld’s Elegant, Norwegian Epic, AIDAperla, Brilliance Of The Seas

  • 30 Dec: Royal Clipper, IIma

  • 31 Dec: Silver Dawn, Le Ponant, Grand Princess, Volendam, Allura, Sea Cloud II

January 2026

  • 1 Jan: Sea Cloud II, Le Ponant, Star Flyer, Freedom Of The Seas, MSC Virtuosa, Amera

  • 2 Jan: Vision Of The Seas, Silver Ray

  • 3 Jan: Enchanted Princess, Silver Shadow, Viking Sea, Mein Schiff 2

  • 5 Jan: Mein Schiff 2, Wind Surf, Club Med 2, Renaissance, Ambition, Silver Shadow

  • 6 Jan: Britannia, Celebrity Ascent, Norwegian Epic, Marella Discovery 2

  • 7 Jan: Celebrity Eclipse, Koningsdam

  • 8 Jan: Valiant Lady, Brilliance Of The Seas, Explora I, Sea Cloud Spirit

  • 9 Jan: Odyssey Of The Seas, Amadea, Norwegian Getaway, Marella Explorer, Marella Discovery, Emerald Azzurra

  • 10 Jan: Emerald Azzurra, Wind Spirit, Arvia

  • 11 Jan: Arvia, Star Flyer, Wind Spirit, Serenade Of The Seas, Zuiderdam, Silver Spirit

  • 12 Jan: Le Ponant, Enchanted Princess, Silver Shadow, Queen Elizabeth, AIDAblu

  • 13 Jan: Le Ponant, Royal Clipper, AIDAperla, Norwegian Epic, Hebridean Sky, Azamara Quest

  • 14 Jan: VidantaWorld’s Elegant, Seabourn Ovation, Grand Princess, Sea Cloud Spirit, Wind Surf, Star Flyer, Celebrity Beyond, Brilliance Of The Seas, Renaissance, MSC Virtuosa, AIDAsol, Viking Sea, Ambition, Celebrity Ascent, Norwegian Viva

  • 17 Jan: SeaDream II, Bolette, Sea Cloud Spirit, Club Med 2, Mein Schiff 2

  • 18 Jan: Mein Schiff 2, SeaDream II, Brilliance Of The Seas, Britannia, Celebrity Eclipse, Costa Fascinosa, Norwegian Epic, Marella Explorer, Marella Discovery 2

  • 21 Jan: Celebrity Eclipse, Grand Princess, MSC Divina, Silver Spirit

  • 22 Jan: Enchanted Princess, Norwegian Sky, Valiant Lady, Silver Ray, Ventura, Iona, Brilliance Of The Seas, Mein Schiff 3, Norwegian Getaway

  • 24 Jan: Emerald Azzurra, Explora I, Allura, Arvia, Star Flyer, Queen Victoria, Wind Spirit, Sea Cloud II, Sea Cloud Spirit

  • 26 Jan: Celebrity Ascent, AIDAblu, Artania, Royal Clipper, Club Med 2, Brilliant Lady, AIDAperla, Norwegian Epic, Sea Cloud Spirit, VidantaWorld’s Elegant, Le Ponant, Grand Princess, Seabourn Ovation, Koningsdam, Star Clipper, Ambience

  • 29 Jan: Le Ponant, Four Seasons Yacht, Star Flyer, SeaDream II, Brilliance Of The Seas, MSC Virtuosa, Celebrity Beyond, Valiant Lady

  • 30 Jan: Wind Spirit, Norwegian Viva

  • 31 Jan: Marella Discovery, Odyssey Of The Seas

February 2026

  • 1 Feb: Enchanted Princess, Serenade Of The Seas, Wind Spirit, Mein Schiff 2

  • 2 Feb: Mein Schiff 2, Queen Elizabeth, AIDAsol

  • 3 Feb: Valiant Lady, Britannia, Norwegian Epic, Marella Discovery 2, Costa Fascinosa

  • 4 Feb: Celebrity Eclipse, Viking Sea

  • 5 Feb: Renaissance, Ambition

  • 6 Feb: Wind Spirit, Norwegian Getaway, Norwegian Gem, Emerald Azzurra

  • 7 Feb: Emerald Azzurra, Club Med 2, Explora I, Arvia

  • 8 Feb: Arvia, Star Flyer

  • 9 Feb: Le Ponant

  • 10 Feb: Le Ponant, Royal Clipper, Le Dumont-d’Urville, AIDAperla, Norwegian Epic, Norwegian Jewel

  • 11 Feb: Le Bellot, VidantaWorld’s Elegant, Grand Princess, Silver Ray, Ambience, Star Flyer

  • 12 Feb: Celebrity Beyond, Enchanted Princess, MSC Virtuosa, Nautica, Norwegian Sky

  • 14 Feb: Viking Sea

  • 15 Feb: Wind Spirit, Mein Schiff 2

  • 16 Feb: Mein Schiff 2, Renaissance, Seven Seas Grandeur, Ambition

  • 17 Feb: Britannia, Celebrity Ascent, Marella Discovery 2, Norwegian Epic

  • 18 Feb: Celebrity Eclipse, Silver Shadow, Seabourn Ovation, Koningsdam

  • 19 Feb: Four Seasons Yacht, Sea Cloud II

  • 20 Feb: Wind Spirit, Enchanted Princess, Marella Explorer, Silver Shadow, Nautica, Emerald Azzurra

  • 21 Feb: Emerald Azzurra, Marella Discovery, Arvia

  • 22 Feb: Arvia, Star Flyer, Norwegian Gem, Serenade Of The Seas, Wind Spirit

  • 23 Feb: Queen Elizabeth, AIDAblu

  • 24 Feb: Royal Clipper, Norwegian Getaway, Costa Fascinosa, AIDAperla, Brilliant Lady, Norwegian Epic, Viking Sea

  • 25 Feb: VidantaWorld’s Elegant, Le Ponant, Grand Princess

  • 26 Feb: Le Ponant, Star Flyer, Valiant Lady, Carnival Venezia, MSC Virtuosa, Renaissance, Celebrity Beyond, Ambition, Sea Cloud II

  • 27 Feb: Wind Spirit, Celebrity Ascent, Silver Ray

  • 28 Feb: SeaDream II, Bolette

March 2026

  • 1 Mar: Norwegian Breakaway, Explora II, Mein Schiff 2

  • 2 Mar: Brilliance Of The Seas, Costa Fascinosa

  • 3 Mar: Carnival Venezia, Silver Spirit, AIDAblu

  • 4 Mar: Marella Discovery 2, Insignia

  • 5 Mar: Queen Mary 2, Valiant Lady

  • 6 Mar: Arvia, Celebrity Ascent, Viking Sea, Le Bellot

  • 7 Mar: Enchanted Princess, Silver Spirit, Wind Spirit

  • 8 Mar: Azamara Quest, MSC Virtuosa

  • 9 Mar: Mein Schiff 2, Costa Fascinosa, Norwegian Epic

  • 10 Mar: Le Ponant, Royal Clipper, Celebrity Ascent, Wind Spirit, Norwegian Epic, Anthem Of The Seas, Insignia, Costa Fascinosa

  • 11 Mar: VidantaWorld’s Elegant, Enchanted Princess, Grand Princess, Renaissance

  • 12 Mar: Ambition, Star Flyer, Brilliance Of The Seas, MSC Virtuosa, Enchanted Princess, Valiant Lady, Celebrity Beyond

  • 13 Mar: Club Med 2, Marella Discovery 2

  • 14 Mar: Azamara Quest, Odyssey Of The Seas

  • 15 Mar: Explora II, Wind Surf, Mein Schiff 2, Serenade Of The Seas

  • 16 Mar: AIDAperla, Queen Elizabeth, Silver Dawn, Norwegian Getaway

  • 17 Mar: Viking Sea, Silver Shadow, Emerald Azzurra

  • 18 Mar: Britannia, Celebrity Reflection

  • 19 Mar: Norwegian Epic, SeaDream II, Grand Princess, Celebrity Ascent

  • 20 Mar: Sea Cloud II, Wind Spirit, Seven Seas Mariner

  • 21 Mar: Carnival Venezia, Enchanted Princess, Brilliance Of The Seas, Explora I

  • 22 Mar: Costa Fascinosa, Anthem Of The Seas

  • 23 Mar: Silver Spirit, MSC Virtuosa, Marella Explorer

  • 24 Mar: Le Ponant, Norwegian Getaway, Marella Discovery 2, Norwegian Sky

  • 25 Mar: Valiant Lady, AIDAblu, Azamara Quest

  • 26 Mar: Celebrity Ascent, Norwegian Viva, Arvia

  • 27 Mar: Queen Mary 2, Marella Discovery

  • 28 Mar: Silver Ray, Sea Cloud Spirit

  • 29 Mar: Enchanted Princess, Explora II

  • 30 Mar: Marella Explorer, Silver Dawn

  • 31 Mar: Costa Fascinosa, Wind Spirit

April 2026

  • 1 Apr: Celebrity Eclipse

  • 2 Apr: Seven Seas Grandeur, Star Flyer

  • 3 Apr: Enchanted Princess, AIDAperla

  • 4 Apr: Explora I, Queen Elizabeth

  • 5 Apr: Marella Discovery, Wind Spirit

  • 6 Apr: Celebrity Ascent, Arvia

  • 7 Apr: Costa Fascinosa, Brilliance Of The Seas

  • 8 Apr: MSC Virtuosa, Seabourn Ovation

  • 9 Apr: Norwegian Epic, Marella Explorer

  • 10 Apr: Celebrity Ascent, Anthem Of The Seas

  • 11 Apr: Marella Discovery 2

  • 12 Apr: Mein Schiff 2

  • 13 Apr: Mein Schiff 2, Caribbean Princess

  • 14 Apr: Celebrity Eclipse, Wind Spirit

  • 15 Apr: Celebrity Eclipse, AIDAblu

  • 16 Apr: Brilliance Of The Seas, Norwegian Getaway

  • 17 Apr: Marella Discovery, Silver Dawn

  • 18 Apr: Costa Fascinosa, Anthem Of The Seas

  • 19 Apr: Arvia, Celebrity Ascent

  • 20 Apr: Viking Sea, Enchanted Princess

  • 21 Apr: Odyssey Of The Seas, AIDAblu

  • 22 Apr: Celebrity Reflection, Marella Explorer

  • 23 Apr: Queen Elizabeth, MSC Virtuosa

  • 24 Apr: Carnival Venezia, Brilliance Of The Seas

  • 25 Apr: Silver Ray, Costa Fascinosa

  • 26 Apr: Anthem Of The Seas, Marella Discovery 2

  • 27 Apr: Celebrity Ascent, Norwegian Epic

  • 28 Apr: Enchanted Princess, Explora II

  • 29 Apr: Mein Schiff 2, Marella Explorer

  • 30 Apr: Queen Mary 2, AIDAperla

Author Profile

Kofi Nelson covers a wide range of local sectors including tourism, sports, weather and opinionated features. His reporting brings context and commentary to everyday issues, while his opinion pieces aim to engage readers in thoughtful discussion about developments shaping Caribbean life.

Kofi Nelson

