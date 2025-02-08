PM Rowley inaugurates City Heights – A landmark public-private housing project in San Fernando

A 90-apartment complex in Trinidad, built on the site of the old San Fernando ice factory, is the result of a partnership between the FURNESS Group, Home Solutions Ltd, and the Government.

Trinidad and Tobago: Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley, on Friday, cut the ribbon to officially open the City Heights Development Project, which is a Public-Private Partnership residential community initiative in San Fernando.

This 90-apartment complex located at the old San Fernando ice factory in Trinidad was a partnership between the FURNESS Group of Companies, Home Solutions Ltd and the Government.

In delivering the feature address, Prime Minister Rowley hailed the pilot project as a ‘successful experiment’ while emphasising the need for continued Public-Private Partnerships in Housing. He said that such initiatives not only address housing needs in Trinidad and Tobago but also generate significant employment opportunities at all levels.

He outlined, “We have been waiting for this project for a few months, and I am particularly pleased and excited to be here with you to see the completion of what is, in effect, a successful experiment.”

According to the Prime Minister, the location used to be an ice factory site and since locals stopped buying ice to take to their homes and not requiring that kind of business, operators pretty much abandoned the site. However, the original leased land was later being used by the Ministry of Works to lay down raw materials and so on.

He added that as the demand for housing grows in Trinidad, it becomes necessary for the government to find a different way to meet the needs of the population that could support housing programs of this nature.

While explaining the design of the new site, PM Rowley added that the designs are simple, not overly complicated, very functional and using a lot of skills and materials that are available to locals in Trinidad and Tobago. He further added that the government is making every possible attempt to provide the citizens with affordable homes in a bid to ease their burden.

Notably, Minister of Housing and Urban Development, Camille Robinson-Regis, Minister in the Ministry of Finance and Member of Parliament for San Fernando East, Brian Manning, and Minister of Rural Development and Local Government and Member of Parliament for San Fernando West, Faris Al-Rawi also attended the event. Meanwhile, several government ministers, members of parliament and representatives from FURNESS Group of Companies and Home Solutions Ltd were also present.