Trinidad: Family narrowly escapes after armed trio attempts to torch home in early-morning attack

Trinidad and Tobago: A family of five narrowly escapes tragedy early Thursday morning after three men allegedly tried to set their wooden home ablaze while they were asleep inside.

According to police reports, the tragic incident took place around 2:30 a.m. 6 November along Cunapo Southern Road after a 60-year-old man was awoken by strange noises outside accompanied by a strong scent of gasoline inside his home.

Triggering him to get up and look outside through his front window, and reportedly seeing three men standing on his porch, with one of them pouring a liquid onto the structure before attempting to ignite it with a lighter.

Realizing the immediate danger he and his family were going to be in, the 60-year-old reportedly acted quickly and raised the alarm, alerting his wife along with his three adult children of what was happening.

While causing the three suspects to flee the scene, without torching the wooden home.

The family made a report to the Biche Police Station, and minutes later police and Officers from the station arrived on the scene along with W/Cpl Toby, PC Pierre, and other responding units. Who launched an immediate search of the area to find the three men.

Surely enough, hours later the three suspects, all reportedly from Arouca aged 22, 19, and 18, were captured and arrested on charges of attempted arson.

The trio remains in police custody as investigations into the attempted torching and killing have been launched.

Citizens of Trinidad and Tobago have taken to Facebook to comment on the incident that nearly turned fatal.

With one user by the username of Anu Barran stating, “Thank God for the man being alerted quickly ..he saved his house and family..Hopefully the 3 men will suffer the consequences by law .”

While another user by the name of Amanda Lovely Sampath, stated “This is happening very regular in Biche, It is strangers coming to live here and bringing people to rob people. I having that problem at this time.”