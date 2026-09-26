Four killed, two injured in mass shooting in St Vincent and the Grenadines

Four people were killed and two others injured in a shooting in Green Hill, Central Kingstown, with police yet to disclose all the victims’ identities or confirm a motive.

St Vincent and the Grenadines: Four people were killed and two others were reported injured during a mass shooting at Green Hill, Central Kingstown, on Friday, September 25, 2026.

This marks the second deadliest mass shooting recorded in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

According to the reports, the gunmen arrived in a vehicle and opened fire on a group of people that were gathered near a shop. The people panicked and attempted to escape but several were struck by gunfire.

The two people who got injured during the ordeal were immediately taken for medical treatment as they sustained gunshot wounds, one to the hand and the other to the stomach. However, their conditions have not been disclosed yet by the officials.

Official sources have noted that one of the victims is the son of businessman Stephen King, who was himself shot and killed at his Green Hill home on May 13, 2025, when masked gunmen entered his property.

Another of those that have been reported killed is a Year Two student of the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Community College's Division of Arts, Sciences and General Studies.

Some have suggested that the attack may be linked with the ongoing gang activity, but authorities have not confirmed any motive yet.

This is not a political matter. It is a reflection of the mindset of a people who have lost their way and for some reason think that they have to return to brutal killing to find satisfaction from those who may have done them wrong. This is a wake-up call for us to brace ourselves for the worst and to form a united front to defend our national security and to fight relentlessly to battle this growing demonic display, a user commented.

This shooting incident comes roughly two months after three people were fatally shot opposite the Police Barracks in Kingstown on July 17 and another incident that was reported on July 19, 2023, which included a mass shooting in the Harbour Club area of Upper Bay Street, Kingstown, in which five people died and marked the SVG's deadliest gun attack on record.

Further investigations into the matter remain underway as the officials have not yet disclosed the identity of all the victims.