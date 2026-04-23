Dominica’s Jazz ‘n Creole Festival returns with week of music events

A series of music, food and cultural events will lead up to Dominica’s Jazz ‘n Creole Festival, bringing locals and visitors together across the island.

Dominica: Jazz & Reggae is scheduled for Wednesday, April 29, at Borough Square, Portsmouth. This musical event will begin at 5 pm and will run until 10 pm. It is a part of the Jazz ‘n Creole Festival, which will take place on May 3, at Fort Shirley in Cabrits National Park, Portsmouth.

It is a free event for everyone and will feature local food, drinks, live music, and high energy. Both locals and visitors can attend Jazz & Reggae to enjoy various musical genres.

Musical artists E-Mann and Stage Revolution will be performing live. They will offer a blend of jazz and reggae music. This will provide a lively and welcoming atmosphere, allowing visitors to relax and enjoy.

Mwen an Sa!

Jazz ‘n Creole Festival will continue with MWEN AN SA! On Friday, May 1, at The Realm. The event will kick off at 7:00 pm and will run till midnight. The name of the event means being a part of something.

This musical event will feature performances by Extasy Band Combo, who will add Creole flavor and high energy to the night. It is also a free entrance event for both locals and tourists.



The event organisers, Discover Dominica Authority and Dominica Festivals Committee, have asked the attendees to wear Madras - the traditional clothing pattern for women and girls of Dominica - for special discounts on purchases during the event.

Jazz ‘n Creole 2026

The 15th edition of the Jazz ‘n Creole Festival will be held under the theme “Afrocentric” on May 3. It will be organized by Discover Dominica Authority and Dominica Festivals Committee. The official line-up for Jazz n’ Creole includes Tarrus Riley, Manhattans, The Blak Soil Band, and Dean Fraser.

Saturday, April 25

Exhale in Paradise (Day 1)

Time: 10:00 AM – 7:30 PM

Venue: Paradise Valley, Borne

Sunday, April 26

Exhale in Paradise (Day 2)

Time: 10:00 AM – 7:30 PM

Venue: Paradise Valley, Borne

Jazz Block Party

Time: 5:00 PM – 9:00 PM

Venue: Streets of Roseau

Aura – Premium Brunch Experience

Time: 11:00 AM – 6:00 PM

Venue: The Factory

Tuesday, April 28

Jazz In The City – Creole Crescendo

Time: 7:00 PM – 11:00 PM

Venue: The Realm, Roseau



Wednesday, April 29

Jazz & Karaoke

Time: 8:00 PM

Venue: The Karaoke Lounge (opposite American Canadian Medical School)



Jazz at the Fort

Time: 6:00 PM

Venue: Fort Young Hotel, Bay Front

Thursday, April 30

Jazz N Cocktail

Time: 6:30 PM – 12:00 AM

Venue: Alliance Française, Roseau

Friday, May 1

Jazz Under the Stars

Time: 7:00 PM

Venue: Intercontinental Cabrits Resort

Possie Fish Lime Jazz Edition

Time: 6:00 PM – 12:00 AM

Venue: Bay Street (opposite the Portsmouth Fisheries)

Jazz Under the Starz

Time: 7:00 PM

Venue: Borough Square, Portsmouth

Silent Headphone Party

Time: 9:00 PM

Venue: The Karaoke Lounge

Jazz N’ Tea

Time: 12:00 PM – 7:00 PM

Venue: Convent Prep Grounds, Bath Road

Saturday, May 2

Jazz on the Beach

Time: 6:00 PM

Venue: Purple Turtle Beach Club

Poetry and Jazz Cocktail

Time: 6:00 PM

Venue: Jungle Bay Resort

Jazz n Arts in Paradise

Time: 12:00 PM – 8:00 PM

Venue: Paradise Valley, Borne

Breakfast Village (Day 1)

Time: 6:00 AM – 11:00 AM

Venue: Indian River, Portsmouth



Sunday, May 3

Jazz After Party

Time: 11:00 PM

Venue: Bell Hall Beach Spot, Tan Tane

Jazz After Party

Time: 11:00 PM

Venue: Prince Rupert Tavern at Cabrits



Breakfast Village (Day 2)

Time: 6:00 AM – 11:00 AM

Venue: Indian River, Portsmouth



Monday, May 4

Breakfast Village (Day 3)

Time: 6:00 AM – 11:00 AM

Venue: Indian River, Portsmouth