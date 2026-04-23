2026-04-23 14:04:23
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Dominica’s Jazz ‘n Creole Festival returns with week of music events

A series of music, food and cultural events will lead up to Dominica’s Jazz ‘n Creole Festival, bringing locals and visitors together across the island.

Written by Sasha Baptiste

Published

Updated

Dominica: Jazz & Reggae is scheduled for Wednesday, April 29, at Borough Square, Portsmouth. This musical event will begin at 5 pm and will run until 10 pm. It is a part of the Jazz ‘n Creole Festival, which will take place on May 3, at Fort Shirley in Cabrits National Park, Portsmouth.

It is a free event for everyone and will feature local food, drinks, live music, and high energy. Both locals and visitors can attend Jazz & Reggae to enjoy various musical genres.

Musical artists E-Mann and Stage Revolution will be performing live. They will offer a blend of jazz and reggae music. This will provide a lively and welcoming atmosphere, allowing visitors to relax and enjoy.

Mwen an Sa!

Jazz ‘n Creole Festival will continue with MWEN AN SA! On Friday, May 1, at The Realm. The event will kick off at 7:00 pm and will run till midnight. The name of the event means being a part of something.

This musical event will feature performances by Extasy Band Combo, who will add Creole flavor and high energy to the night. It is also a free entrance event for both locals and tourists.

The event organisers, Discover Dominica Authority and Dominica Festivals Committee, have asked the attendees to wear Madras - the traditional clothing pattern for women and girls of Dominica - for special discounts on purchases during the event.

Jazz ‘n Creole 2026

The 15th edition of the Jazz ‘n Creole Festival will be held under the theme “Afrocentric” on May 3. It will be organized by Discover Dominica Authority and Dominica Festivals Committee. The official line-up for Jazz n’ Creole includes Tarrus Riley, Manhattans, The Blak Soil Band, and Dean Fraser.

Saturday, April 25 

  • Exhale in Paradise (Day 1) 

Time: 10:00 AM – 7:30 PM

Venue: Paradise Valley, Borne

Sunday, April 26 

  • Exhale in Paradise (Day 2) 

Time: 10:00 AM – 7:30 PM

Venue: Paradise Valley, Borne

  • Jazz Block Party 

Time: 5:00 PM – 9:00 PM

Venue: Streets of Roseau

  • Aura – Premium Brunch Experience 

Time: 11:00 AM – 6:00 PM

Venue: The Factory

Tuesday, April 28 

  • Jazz In The City – Creole Crescendo 

Time: 7:00 PM – 11:00 PM

Venue: The Realm, Roseau 

Wednesday, April 29 

  • Jazz & Karaoke 

Time: 8:00 PM

Venue: The Karaoke Lounge (opposite American Canadian Medical School) 

  • Jazz at the Fort 

Time: 6:00 PM

Venue: Fort Young Hotel, Bay Front

Thursday, April 30 

  • Jazz N Cocktail 

Time: 6:30 PM – 12:00 AM

Venue: Alliance Française, Roseau

Friday, May 1 

  • Jazz Under the Stars 

Time: 7:00 PM

Venue: Intercontinental Cabrits Resort

  • Possie Fish Lime Jazz Edition 

Time: 6:00 PM – 12:00 AM

Venue: Bay Street (opposite the Portsmouth Fisheries)

  • Jazz Under the Starz 

Time: 7:00 PM

Venue: Borough Square, Portsmouth

  • Silent Headphone Party 

Time: 9:00 PM

Venue: The Karaoke Lounge

  • Jazz N’ Tea 

Time: 12:00 PM – 7:00 PM

Venue: Convent Prep Grounds, Bath Road

Saturday, May 2 

  • Jazz on the Beach 

Time: 6:00 PM

Venue: Purple Turtle Beach Club

  • Poetry and Jazz Cocktail 

Time: 6:00 PM

Venue: Jungle Bay Resort

  • Jazz n Arts in Paradise 

Time: 12:00 PM – 8:00 PM

Venue: Paradise Valley, Borne

  • Breakfast Village (Day 1) 

Time: 6:00 AM – 11:00 AM

Venue: Indian River, Portsmouth 

Sunday, May 3

  • Jazz After Party 

Time: 11:00 PM

Venue: Bell Hall Beach Spot, Tan Tane

  • Jazz After Party 

Time: 11:00 PM

Venue: Prince Rupert Tavern at Cabrits 

  • Breakfast Village (Day 2) 

Time: 6:00 AM – 11:00 AM

Venue: Indian River, Portsmouth 

Monday, May 4

  • Breakfast Village (Day 3) 

Time: 6:00 AM – 11:00 AM

Venue: Indian River, Portsmouth

Author Profile

Sasha Baptiste reports on local Caribbean news with a strong focus on crime, justice, community issues, and entertainment. With a background in sociology and journalism, she brings a grounded, people-centered perspective to her reporting, shedding light on the challenges and resilience within Caribbean societies.

Sasha Baptiste

Sasha Baptiste reports on local Caribbean news with a strong focus on crime, justice, community issues, and entertainment. With a background in sociology and journalism, she brings a grounded, people-centered perspective to her reporting, shedding light on the challenges and resilience within Caribbean societies.

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