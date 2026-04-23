Dominica’s Jazz ‘n Creole Festival returns with week of music events
A series of music, food and cultural events will lead up to Dominica’s Jazz ‘n Creole Festival, bringing locals and visitors together across the island.
Written by Sasha Baptiste
Published
Updated
Dominica: Jazz & Reggae is scheduled for Wednesday, April 29, at Borough Square, Portsmouth. This musical event will begin at 5 pm and will run until 10 pm. It is a part of the Jazz ‘n Creole Festival, which will take place on May 3, at Fort Shirley in Cabrits National Park, Portsmouth.
It is a free event for everyone and will feature local food, drinks, live music, and high energy. Both locals and visitors can attend Jazz & Reggae to enjoy various musical genres.
Musical artists E-Mann and Stage Revolution will be performing live. They will offer a blend of jazz and reggae music. This will provide a lively and welcoming atmosphere, allowing visitors to relax and enjoy.
Mwen an Sa!
Jazz ‘n Creole Festival will continue with MWEN AN SA! On Friday, May 1, at The Realm. The event will kick off at 7:00 pm and will run till midnight. The name of the event means being a part of something.
This musical event will feature performances by Extasy Band Combo, who will add Creole flavor and high energy to the night. It is also a free entrance event for both locals and tourists.
The event organisers, Discover Dominica Authority and Dominica Festivals Committee, have asked the attendees to wear Madras - the traditional clothing pattern for women and girls of Dominica - for special discounts on purchases during the event.
Jazz ‘n Creole 2026
The 15th edition of the Jazz ‘n Creole Festival will be held under the theme “Afrocentric” on May 3. It will be organized by Discover Dominica Authority and Dominica Festivals Committee. The official line-up for Jazz n’ Creole includes Tarrus Riley, Manhattans, The Blak Soil Band, and Dean Fraser.
Saturday, April 25
Exhale in Paradise (Day 1)
Time: 10:00 AM – 7:30 PM
Venue: Paradise Valley, Borne
Sunday, April 26
Exhale in Paradise (Day 2)
Time: 10:00 AM – 7:30 PM
Venue: Paradise Valley, Borne
Jazz Block Party
Time: 5:00 PM – 9:00 PM
Venue: Streets of Roseau
Aura – Premium Brunch Experience
Time: 11:00 AM – 6:00 PM
Venue: The Factory
Tuesday, April 28
Jazz In The City – Creole Crescendo
Time: 7:00 PM – 11:00 PM
Venue: The Realm, Roseau
Wednesday, April 29
Jazz & Karaoke
Time: 8:00 PM
Venue: The Karaoke Lounge (opposite American Canadian Medical School)
Jazz at the Fort
Time: 6:00 PM
Venue: Fort Young Hotel, Bay Front
Thursday, April 30
Jazz N Cocktail
Time: 6:30 PM – 12:00 AM
Venue: Alliance Française, Roseau
Friday, May 1
Jazz Under the Stars
Time: 7:00 PM
Venue: Intercontinental Cabrits Resort
Possie Fish Lime Jazz Edition
Time: 6:00 PM – 12:00 AM
Venue: Bay Street (opposite the Portsmouth Fisheries)
Jazz Under the Starz
Time: 7:00 PM
Venue: Borough Square, Portsmouth
Silent Headphone Party
Time: 9:00 PM
Venue: The Karaoke Lounge
Jazz N’ Tea
Time: 12:00 PM – 7:00 PM
Venue: Convent Prep Grounds, Bath Road
Saturday, May 2
Jazz on the Beach
Time: 6:00 PM
Venue: Purple Turtle Beach Club
Poetry and Jazz Cocktail
Time: 6:00 PM
Venue: Jungle Bay Resort
Jazz n Arts in Paradise
Time: 12:00 PM – 8:00 PM
Venue: Paradise Valley, Borne
Breakfast Village (Day 1)
Time: 6:00 AM – 11:00 AM
Venue: Indian River, Portsmouth
Sunday, May 3
Jazz After Party
Time: 11:00 PM
Venue: Bell Hall Beach Spot, Tan Tane
Jazz After Party
Time: 11:00 PM
Venue: Prince Rupert Tavern at Cabrits
Breakfast Village (Day 2)
Time: 6:00 AM – 11:00 AM
Venue: Indian River, Portsmouth
Monday, May 4
Breakfast Village (Day 3)
Time: 6:00 AM – 11:00 AM
Venue: Indian River, Portsmouth
Author Profile
Sasha Baptiste reports on local Caribbean news with a strong focus on crime, justice, community issues, and entertainment. With a background in sociology and journalism, she brings a grounded, people-centered perspective to her reporting, shedding light on the challenges and resilience within Caribbean societies.
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