Sunrise Airways launches direct flight between Antigua and Barbados

The new Sunrise Airways route will operate twice weekly on Wednesdays and Fridays, strengthening regional air connectivity while supporting tourism, business travel and economic links between Antigua and Barbados.

Antigua and Barbuda: The Grantley Adams International Airport came alive with the sound of steel pan on Wednesday, July 22 as Barbados welcomed the inaugural flight of Sunrise Airways. Several tourism, aviation and government officials gathered to mark the momentous occasion.

The flight marked the official launch of Sunrise Airways' direct service between Antigua and Barbuda and Barbados. The new route will operate twice weekly, every Wednesday and Friday, according to the officials.

Sunrise Airways Chief Executive Officer Gary Stone said the route forms part of the airline's "One Caribbean" vision, which is aimed at improving regional connectivity and creating opportunities for tourism, business, trade and family travel.

We’re launching, and hopefully in the next few months, you’ll see more from us, Stone told the reporters.

He further added that rather than focusing on passenger numbers, the priority is building a reputation for reliability.

Minister of State in the Ministry of Tourism Michael Freeland, who attended the ceremony in Barbados, described the launch as more than the start of a new air service, calling it a reflection of Caribbean unity and cooperation.

This is more than the launch of a new air service. It is a celebration of Caribbean unity, regional cooperation, and the opportunities that arise when we make it easier for our people to connect, Freeland said.

CEO of the Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority, Colin James, called the timing of the launch especially fitting, noting that it is arriving in the middle of Antigua’s Carnival season and a broader wave of regional travel.

Every time we have an opportunity to increase [arrivals], whether it be internationally or regionally, it’s something that we jump at the chance to do, James said

Shermain Jeremy, the Tourism Authority’s Director of Caribbean and Latin America, mentioned that the new route is a sign of the region’s push toward stronger connectivity and resilience.

Airlift is on the top of our agenda. Increasing airlift and coming up with a succinct and comprehensive airlift strategy is certainly a focus and a priority for us at the ABTA, because obviously, without airlift, there are no seats to bring the people, Jeremy said.

Sunrise Airways currently serves 20 destinations across the Caribbean, North America and Central America and the airline has operated in Antigua and Barbuda for just over a year.