Guyana launches ambitious “Rescue Georgetown” plan to restore Capital’s Garden City Glory

President Dr. Irfaan Ali stated that this initiative is part of the National Urban Plan, which includes 15 landmark demonstration projects aimed at promoting green infrastructure, climate resilience, and celebrating cultural heritage.

Georgetown, Guyana: Citizens of Georgetown, Guyana, are voicing their support for the government's ambitious plan to restore the capital city to its former glory as the "Garden City". The revival initiative aims to not only reclaim the city's historic reputation but also advance sustainable urban development. Residents are welcoming the government's efforts to transform Georgetown into a thriving and environmentally conscious metropolis.

The proposal of the project includes the transformation of the historic building as the historic transport building and train station will be converted into a museum and training centre, the Creation of walking trails throughout the city which will promote exploration and appreciation of Georgetown's history.

This also includes the Stabroek Waterfront Upgrades in which the Immediate upgrades of the Stabroek waterfront will be done to boost its attractiveness and also it will encourage business and the also Improvements to key shopping areas will take place to enhance the city's functionality and appeal.

The nationals are very happy and enthusiastic about the revival plan which aims to rescue Georgetown, as one of the citizens, Katisha McIntosh, a city resident, praised the plan and its potential which aims to educate younger generations about Georgetown's history and which will encourage the inclusion of the Georgetown Zoo in restoration efforts.

Also one more national Raymond Stephens, who returned to Guyana after nine years, commends the country's rapid transformation but however he emphasized the need for improved drainage systems in Georgetown, particularly around Stabroek Market.

Further, Makeda Cornette highlighted the potential of the initiative which will boost the tourism sector, while showcasing Guyana's cultural and architectural heritage to the world.

It is being said that the "Rescue Georgetown" plan which is aligned with the government's broader strategy to modernize infrastructure, to preserve national history, and to create a vibrant, resilient capital city that inspires national pride and attracts global recognition.

This plan is also a part of a national strategy for sustainable urban development, starting with Georgetown and its surrounding regions.