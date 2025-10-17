Trinidad: 21-year-old killed, three teens injured in Brasso shooting

The shooting occurred just seconds away from the Brasso Police Station, leaving residents shocked by the proximity to law enforcement.

Trinidad and Tobago: Police have launched an investigation into a deadly early-morning shooting along Caparo Valley Road in Brasso that left 21-year-old Christopher Joseph dead and three other teenagers critically injured, on Wednesday morning.

According to police reports the tragic shooting reportedly occurred around 2 a.m. on October 15 after gunfire erupted leaving 21-year-old Christopher dead at the scene, 16-year-old Darius Shadrack in critical condition undergoing emergency surgery after he was initially thought to be dead, and 15-year-old Joel Ganesh, and 23-year-old Colly Joseph nursing injuries in the hospital.

Police have stated that two of the boys injured in the shootout, Ganesh and Shadrack, are both students of Tabaquite Secondary School. The shooting reportedly happened along Caparo Valley Road in Brasso, just seconds away from the Brasso Police Station.

Social media users question parental responsibility

Citizens of Trinidad and Tobago have taken to Facebook to express their condolences and concerns over the tragic incident with many questioning why they were outside around 2 a.m.

As users wrote, “First question is if these students parents alive, if so what they were doing or waiting on 2am.” “Condolences to family, but at 2.00am what those 2 school children doing outside , where are their parents? Ain't they supposed to be in their bed preparing for school this morning.” “What where they doing outside so late in the morning, when they supposed to be in bed for school the next day. Parents can't control their kids.”

While another stated, “A lot of these kids making these signs and don't have a clue what they mean, but here we are casting judgement and we don't have a clue what the real story is.”