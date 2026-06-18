Flash Flood Watch issued as heavy rainfall threatens flooding across Barbados

A flash-flood watch has been issued for Barbados as heavy rainfall is expected, raising concerns of flooding in low-lying areas.

Barbados: A flash-flood watch is now in effect for Barbados as excessive rainfall is forecasted today, Thursday, June 18th, 2026, that can cause flooding in some low-lying areas in Barbados.

The Barbados Meteorological Services (BMS) has issued the watch as wet conditions are expected for the remainder of this week.

Possible impacts include possibility of significant flooding that may result in runoff from higher elevations and soil erosion on exposed or scarred land surfaces. Water settling on roads and fields at the foot of hills and coastal roads, which could cause commuting delays and isolated diversions, rising water levels of water bodies like ponds.

Officials have cautioned the residents and visitors should also be aware that the alert level could elevate to a warning.

Residents and visitors are urged to monitor the BMS, the Department of Emergency Management (DEM), the Barbados Government Information Service (GIS) website and their respective social media pages and local media networks for further updates.

According to the reports, a tropical wave, aided by a favourable upper-level pattern associated with an upper-level trough/low, is triggering mostly cloudy skies with scattered moderate to heavy showers. Parts of the island have recorded up to half an inch of rainfall and a further one to two inches is possible across the island today.

Additionally, model guidance is suggesting that a mid to upper-level trough and another tropical wave could result in similar conditions into the weekend.

The flash-flood watch is valid from 3:00 am Thursday, 18 June and will be updated/terminated at noon or sooner as per the weather conditions.