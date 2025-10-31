Guyana: 9 in custody over Georgetown Gas Explosion as Venezuelan suspect confesses to planting bomb

Detectives requested an extension of the detention period for eight out of nine suspects, which was granted by Chief Justice Navindra Singh, according to Wendell Blanhum.

Guyana: The Guyanaese community took a sigh of relief after the Crime Chief, Wendell Blanhum, confirmed the arrest of all the nine suspects behind the tragic gas explosion on Sunday at the Mobile Service Station on Regent and King Streets, Georgetown. “They will remain in police custody until investigators build their case,” he stated on Tuesday evening at a joint press conference.

According to Wendell Blanhum, on Thursday, a request was made by the detectives for an extension of the detention period for eight suspects out of nine to the High Court and it was granted by the Chief Justice Navindra Singh.

“Out of nine suspects, eight were granted an extended detention period by the Chief Justice, but the detention time for the ninth suspect has not yet elapsed,” Wendell Blanhum stated. He further added, “This move will help us investigate the case further, including conducting interviews, forensic examinations, and intelligence analyses.”

Wendell confirmed that the prime suspect behind the tragic gas explosion Daniel Alexander Ramirez Peodomoo, a Venezuelan national, is cooperating with the authorities as he confessed to planting the explosive device at the Mobile Service Station.

All the suspects are being held at different locations under the highly altered joint security across the country and reinforced monitoring at border and ports of exit, directives followed from the police commissioner and the National Security Council.

Also the investigators are working to verify the suspects background and possible affiliations with criminal networks with regional and international partners including INTERPOL.

Authorities stated that investigators are working to determine the reason behind the incident as whether the act was part of a larger organised operation or a lone-wolf attack till then all the nine persons must remain in police custody, including Venezuelan and Guyanese nationals.

They also stated that the prime suspect of the attack will face multiple charges, including terrorism, murder, attempted murder and arson, pending legal advice from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).