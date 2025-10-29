Venezuelan national confesses to gas station blast that killed 6-year-old in Georgetown

He confessed to entering Guyana illegally and planting a Venezuelan-made explosive at the Mobil Gas Station, which he triggered by a switch.

Guyana: The investigation into Sunday’s deadly explosion at a Georgetown gas station has taken a new direction as the alleged criminal behind the attack has been detained by the Guyana Police Force. The head of the Guyana Police Force’s Criminal Investigation Department, Deputy Police Commissioner Wendell Blanhum, confirmed this development on Tuesday.

According to police reports, the suspect is identified as Ramirez Peodomo, a Venezuelan national and a member of the ‘R’ organisation which is connected to Syndicates has confessed his crime.

In his confession, he said that he entered Guyana illegally via a boat, just a few hours before the attack happened. He also told the officers that the explosive device used in the attack was brought-in from Venezuela and it was activated by a switch, which he triggered shortly after planting the bomb at the Mobil Gas Station on Regent and King Streets.

The video of the devastating explosion at the Mobil Gas Station on the corner of Regent and King Streets in Georgetown is circulating online very quickly.

It shows that the blast took place when a suspect, who the officers believed to be a foreigner, Spanish-speaking man, tried to place a black coloured bag inside the bin which contained explosives near a gas pump.

Further, the reports claimed that a member of a staff at the gas station foiled the initial attempt of the suspect to place the bag in a bin and after that he left the station. However, the suspect some moments later, returned again and put that bag in another area and left the place immediately without getting noticed by anyone.

Everything seemed normal for a short while but seconds later when the cars were crossing the area a loud and powerful explosion took place which killed a six-year-old Soraya on the spot and left others including Rishad Lorde, Sedyia McClintoc, Jenica Hooper, and Yvonne Honas seriously injured.

Authorities stated that at the time of the tragedy, the family’s car, in which Soraya was seated, was reversing in the area where the explosive device had been placed when it detonated.

They further stated that the child was pronounced dead by the medical officer on the spot while two other victims remain in critical condition at hospital. The Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation also reported that a total of eight patients were received on the date of the incident with four admitted and three discharged after treatment for minor injuries.

Additionally the authorities also mentioned that they are reviewing CCTV footage more closely to identify the suspect and to determine if he acted alone or as part of a wider plot. Police officers also started to circulate images of the suspect and are appealing to the public for information to aid in the investigation.

Along with that, they also emphasised that the Guyana Police Force has launched a full-scale investigation into the matter as President Irfaan Ali is directing every available resource to be utilized to determine the cause and circumstances of the incident.

Meanwhile, President Ali has extended condolences to the family of the deceased and assured that every support will be provided to those affected.