Saint Lucia launches EC$1,000 Newborn Grant Programme for eligible families

The one-time EC$1,000 grant is available for babies born on or after August 1, 2026, with parents required to register the birth within six months to qualify.

Saint Lucia: The government has officially launched its Newborn Grant Programme, providing a one-time payment of EC$1,000 to mothers of eligible newborns. It took effect on Saturday, August 1, 2026, and was promised by Prime Minister Philip J Pierre in the 2026/2027 Budget.

The announcement was made by the Press Secretary to the Prime Minister, Melissa Paul, during Monday's pre-Cabinet briefing. The grant applies only to babies born on or after August 1, 2026. To be eligible, the child’s birth must be registered within six months of birth at the Civil Status Registry.

Government officials said that the initiative is designed to financially support families with immediate costs of caring for a newborn. This will cover the cost of baby supplies, nutrition, transport, and other basic needs in the first few months after birth.

This is about ensuring that more children in Saint Lucia are given a healthy start from the very beginning. By reducing immediate financial pressures on families, we are strengthening households and investing in the country's future, said Prime Minister Pierre.

The Newborn Grant is a part of the government’s wider social protection programme. It complements the existing maternal and child healthcare services, including free laboratory work, ultrasound services for expectant mothers, and community healthcare programmes to improve outcomes for mothers and babies.

This measure is one of the several family-focused initiatives introduced in the 2026/2027 Budget. Some other initiatives include the removal of VAT on essential food items, expanded support under the School Feeding Programme, and increased assistance to pensioners.

The government of Saint Lucia also announced plans to review parental leave provisions and the Affiliation (Maintenance) Act as part of their efforts to strengthen support for families.