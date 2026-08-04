Police and family search for missing 11-year-old Crystel Petillo in Belize

Police and family members are searching for 11-year-old Crystel Petillo, who reportedly boarded a bus to Belmopan after leaving her home following an argument with her mother.

Belize: An 11-year-old girl has been reported missing after she left her home in Sittee River in Southern Belize after an argument with her mother. She has been identified as Crystel Petillo.

Her family told the police that Crystel packed a bag and boarded a bus heading to Belmopan following a disagreement with her mother early Tuesday morning. She was last seen wearing a pink blouse and blue jeans.

Her family believes that the child may still be in the Belmopan area and is urging anyone who may have seen Crystel to contact her directly at 634-4406 or to report it to the local police station immediately.

As of now, no official update has been issued confirming that Crystel has been found. The Belize Police Department are also looking for the 11-year-old girl, while also encouraging the public to report any sightings or information that may help in the search and return of Crystel as early as possible.

Family members are also asking people to share Crystel’s information on social media to help spread the word and increase chances of her safe return.

Locals are expressing their anger towards the mother on social media. One individual said, “Why the parents even allow this child to even dress like this? Why she allowed the child to pach a bag who is the mother she should have call 911. So sad hope the you return safe home.”

Another user commented, “First off why the mother let her leave , she needs to be with her father or grandparents because ain't no way I'm letting that happen. Wishing for a safe return.”