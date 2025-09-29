Trinidad and Tobago: Man chopped by brother during violent dispute in Charlieville

The Trinidad and Tobago Police reported that a quarrel between brothers turned violent around 11:30 p.m., with one attacking his brother with a cutlass.

Trinidad and Tobago: A disturbing incident took place in Charlieville, Trinidad late Friday night, September 26, when a 41-year-old man, named Rabindra Jaggernauth, was chopped by his own brother during a heated argument at their home in Akaloo Trace East.

According to the Trinidad and Tobago Police Department, around 11:30 p.m, the altercation began, when both the brothers Rabindra and the suspect, Nandra Jaggernauth, were at home and got into a quarrel. The police reports claimed that the suspect Nandra Jaggernauth, was armed with the cutlass at the time of the incident and during the argument he brutally attacked his brother.

According to reports, he inflicted a deep wound on his brother's right upper arm. After the attack, Nandra quickly went back to his room and locked himself inside.

After the incident, Emergency Health Services personnel were contacted by the neighbours who were alerted by continuous shouting of the victim. The officials swiftly responded to the scene and transported him to the Chaguanas Health Facility for treatment.

Further, the medical reports indicated that Rabindra sustained an 8cm x 4cm deep wound to his right upper arm along with severe muscle damage. The medical staff also recommended that he remain in the hospital under observation.

The authorities disclosed that the police officer apprehended the suspect, Nandra Jaggernauth in connection with the chopping incident, and police are questioning the suspect related to the matter.

The police of Cunupia also stated that they are doing investigation into the matter, including the officers WPC Joseph, PC Tannis, PC Jaikaran, and PC Wharwood where they visited the scene recently collectively.

Further the police officers infrmed that Investigations are ongoing to determine the circumstances surrounding the attack. The police also stated that no more information is available related to the case at this moment, police are working to gather more information about the incident.

This incident sent shock waves through the entire community of Trinidad and Tobago as people are asking that how can a brother do this to his own brother? They also stated that the incident highlights the importance of addressing conflicts and promoting peaceful resolutions to disputes between families.

The community also stated that, as the investigation continues, they will await further information on the case and the victim’s condition.