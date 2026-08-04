St. Kitts and Nevis launches Independence 43 calendar of activities

The Independence 43 celebrations will feature national ceremonies, cultural events, youth programmes and community activities across St. Kitts and Nevis, leading up to Independence Day on September 19.

St. Kitts and Nevis: The government has launched the official Independence 43 Calendar of Activities, marking the beginning of a month-long series of celebrations which will lead to the 43rd Anniversary of Independence of St. Kitts and Nevis on September 19, 2026.

This year’s theme for Independence Day is “One People, One Vision, Endless Possibility: Independence 43.” It reflects the country’s commitment to unity, progress, and shared goals.

The Government of Saint Kitts and Nevis is pleased to announce the launch of the official Independence 43 Calendar of Activities, marking the countdown to the Federation's 43rd Anniversary of Independence on September 19, 2026, shared St. Kitts and Nevis Information Service (SKNIS) on its official Facebook page.

The calendar offers an extensive range of events with special focus on commemorating the nation’s history, culture, achievements, and national identity. Activities have been planned to include people of all ages while highlighting the rich traditions and values of St. Kitts and Nevis.

The celebration will continue for almost two months, from early August until late October, including various national ceremonies, educational events, cultural performances, sporting activities, youth programmes, church services, exhibitions, and community events across both the islands.

Celebrations for the Independence Day on September 19 will be marked by various activities such as ceremonial parades, award presentations, patriotic activities, and community events that celebrate the country’s journey since it gained its independence in 1983.

Schools, community groups, churches, cultural organizations, and government agencies are also expected to play active roles throughout the celebration period.

Key Independence 43 Activities

August 1: MV Christmas Disaster Memorial Service

August 19: Conversations: Reflections & The Way Forward - Episode 1

August 27: Conversations: Reflections & The Way Forward - Episode 2

August 28: National Colours Day #1 (Wear Green)

August 29: National Tree Planting Day

September 2: Conversations: Reflections & The Way Forward - Episode 3

September 4: National Colours Day #2 (Wear Yellow)

September 9: Conversations: Reflections & The Way Forward - Episode 4

September 11: National Colours Day #3 (Wear Red)

September 12: Taste SKN (Sept 12 - 19) / East Basseterre Festival (Sept 12 - Oct 4)

September 13: National Service of Gratitude & Gospel Concert

September 16: National Heroes Day celebrations

September 17: National Colours Day #4 (Wear White)

September 18: Patriotic Day (Wear Your National Colours)

September 19: Independence Day celebrations

September 20: Kings Amongst Kings Calypso Extravaganza

September 25: National Colours Day #5 (Wear Black)

September 26: Brimstone Hill Independence Run

September 27: Chronicles of Cory Children's Book Festival & Independence Concert

October 8: Elocution Contest Finals

October 25: Night of Dance