26-year-old British tourist fatally shot in Saint Lucia 

The Babonneau Police Station team was alerted around 11:00 p.m. about the discovery of a male, the RSLPF reported.

Saint Lucia: In a shocking development, a 26-year-old male individual has reportedly died in a shooting incident which took place in Garrand, Babonneau on the night of Tuesday. The development was confirmed by the Royal Saint Lucia Police Force (RSLPF) who said that the victim has been identified as Kenrelle O’Flaherty who is a British national.

In its official statement, the RSLPF said that a team from the Babonneau Police Station received a call around 11:00 pm which alerted them about the discovery of the male. Upon arrival, officers said that they found the lifeless body of the victim with what appeared to be several gunshot wounds.

The medical officials were also on the scene and upon checking the male, they pronounced him dead. It was later found that the victim was a resident of Anguilla, and he is believed to have been visiting Saint Lucia when this fatal shooting occurred.

The officers said that they immediately launched an investigation into the incident and the scenes were processed while investigators began their inquiries into the circumstances which led to this fatal incident.

Police officials also noted that Tuesday night’s incident marks the 2nd shooting related crime which was reported in Saint Lucia within days. On Sunday, a minibus driver was also shot during an apparent robbery attempt which took place at Morne Du Don around 9 pm.

The victim of this incident remains in critical condition and is receiving treatment at a hospital. Police noted that he is expected to make a full recovery and they are trying to catch the suspects behind these distressing incidents.

The incident has sent shockwaves across the island nation with locals blaming the government for a sudden surge in crime incidents. “No no no not a British national St. Lucia weak leadership by PJP,” wrote a user named Life men while another asked, “They are shooting tourists now?”