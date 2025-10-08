2025-10-08 12:12:17
Facebook Instagram X Mail

Double Tragedy Strikes Trinidad Family: Cousins die hours apart in separate incidents

Two cousins, died just two hours apart in separate incidents; a fatal car crash and a stabbing, according to the Trinidad and Tobago Police Department.

Written by Sasha Baptiste

Published

Updated

Trinidad and Tobago: A family is mourning the loss of two cousins, Danille Wilson and Ikesha Wildman, who tragically lost their lives in separate incidents just hours apart on Monday, October 6, 2025. This devastating double tragedy has left their relatives shocked and devastated.

According to the Trinidad and Tobago Police Department, two cousins, Danille Wilson, 29, of Arima, and Ikesha Wildman, 43, of Theresa Street, Old Train Line, Marabella, died just two hours apart in separate incidents - one in a fatal car crash and the other by stabbing.

1st Indecent: Fatal Car Crash

Police reports claimed that around 5:55 p.m. at Caura Royal Road near the WASA Pump Station, Danille Wilson's vehicle collided with another car which caused her to lose control and strike a light pole. Passersby rushed her to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex, where she was pronounced dead on arrival.

The medical team tried to save the victim but despite the efforts to save her, she was pronounced dead on arrival. Further the police officials of the Tunapuna Police Station and Northern Division CSI immediately responded to the area of the incident and processed the scene.

2nd Incident: Stabbed to Death

Ikesha Wildman, who was aged 43 was stabbed to death at her residence at Theresa Street, Old Train Line, Marabella, around 7:30 p.m. just hours later from her cousin’s accident.

The police reports claimed that they received an anonymous call about the attack and then they responded immediately. Upon reaching the scene, they transported the victim to the San Fernando General Hospital around 7:55 p.m. where she succumbed to her injuries.

Authorities also claimed that the victim ‘Wildman’ was a state witness in her brother Atiba Wildman's murder case, at Old Train Line in Marabella, which occurred in May 2022, where he was fatally shot during a family lime. “The case had come up for hearing earlier that day, the police stated.”

Additionally, they stated that during the investigation of the scene, they recovered several pieces of evidence related to the crime. And with that they are also trying to locate the suspect.

The families of Danille Wilson and Ikesha Wildman are struggling to cope with the sudden loss of their loved ones in two separate incidents. While the authorities are investigating both cases, Ikesha Wildman's family believes her murder might be connected to her brother's killing as they cite previous threats and attacks. They've expressed frustration with the police as they feel that they didn't receive adequate assistance.

Author Profile

Sasha Baptiste reports on local Caribbean news with a strong focus on crime, justice, community issues, and entertainment. With a background in sociology and journalism, she brings a grounded, people-centered perspective to her reporting, shedding light on the challenges and resilience within Caribbean societies.

Sasha Baptiste

Sasha Baptiste reports on local Caribbean news with a strong focus on crime, justice, community issues, and entertainment. With a background in sociology and journalism, she brings a grounded, people-centered perspective to her reporting, shedding light on the challenges and resilience within Caribbean societies.

Share:

Facebook X Pinterest Whatsapp

Latest

Related Articles

Uncategorised

PAHO: Caribbean should tax tobacco, alcohol and sugary drinks

2025-10-08 07:11:32

Randolph Gustave, left, and Jeremy Gustave.
Uncategorised

Police arrest men in connection with Eggleston shooting

2025-10-08 07:11:32

Premier of Cayman Islands Alden McLaughlin
Uncategorised

Cayman Islands: Cruise ships will not be returning in 2021

2025-10-08 07:11:32

Trinidad and Tobago: 50-year-old man sexually assaulted his daughter
Uncategorised

Trinidad and Tobago: 50-year-old man sexually assaults his daughter

2025-10-08 07:11:32

St Kitts and Nevis' Minister Joyelle Clarke elected to serve on UNEA-7 Bureau (PC - Facebook)
Uncategorised

Kittitian Minister Joyelle Clarke becomes only member from SIDS to serve...

2025-10-08 07:11:32

Saint Kitts and Nevis

St Kitts and Nevis commissions 6MW rental power plant to stabilize grid a...

2025-10-08 07:11:32

Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

St Vincent and the Grenadines celebrates milestone with JetBlue's inaugur...

2025-10-08 07:11:32

Trinidad and Tobago

Trinidad and Tobago: Stuart Young resigns as PNM Chairman after election ...

2025-10-08 07:11:32