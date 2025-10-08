Double Tragedy Strikes Trinidad Family: Cousins die hours apart in separate incidents

Two cousins, died just two hours apart in separate incidents; a fatal car crash and a stabbing, according to the Trinidad and Tobago Police Department.

Trinidad and Tobago: A family is mourning the loss of two cousins, Danille Wilson and Ikesha Wildman, who tragically lost their lives in separate incidents just hours apart on Monday, October 6, 2025. This devastating double tragedy has left their relatives shocked and devastated.

According to the Trinidad and Tobago Police Department, two cousins, Danille Wilson, 29, of Arima, and Ikesha Wildman, 43, of Theresa Street, Old Train Line, Marabella, died just two hours apart in separate incidents - one in a fatal car crash and the other by stabbing.

1st Indecent: Fatal Car Crash

Police reports claimed that around 5:55 p.m. at Caura Royal Road near the WASA Pump Station, Danille Wilson's vehicle collided with another car which caused her to lose control and strike a light pole. Passersby rushed her to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex, where she was pronounced dead on arrival.

The medical team tried to save the victim but despite the efforts to save her, she was pronounced dead on arrival. Further the police officials of the Tunapuna Police Station and Northern Division CSI immediately responded to the area of the incident and processed the scene.

2nd Incident: Stabbed to Death

Ikesha Wildman, who was aged 43 was stabbed to death at her residence at Theresa Street, Old Train Line, Marabella, around 7:30 p.m. just hours later from her cousin’s accident.

The police reports claimed that they received an anonymous call about the attack and then they responded immediately. Upon reaching the scene, they transported the victim to the San Fernando General Hospital around 7:55 p.m. where she succumbed to her injuries.

Authorities also claimed that the victim ‘Wildman’ was a state witness in her brother Atiba Wildman's murder case, at Old Train Line in Marabella, which occurred in May 2022, where he was fatally shot during a family lime. “The case had come up for hearing earlier that day, the police stated.”

Additionally, they stated that during the investigation of the scene, they recovered several pieces of evidence related to the crime. And with that they are also trying to locate the suspect.

The families of Danille Wilson and Ikesha Wildman are struggling to cope with the sudden loss of their loved ones in two separate incidents. While the authorities are investigating both cases, Ikesha Wildman's family believes her murder might be connected to her brother's killing as they cite previous threats and attacks. They've expressed frustration with the police as they feel that they didn't receive adequate assistance.