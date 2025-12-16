Live: Real-time updates, allocations & key measures as PM Drew presents St Kitts and Nevis Budget 2026 

The parliamentary sitting where the Prime Minister will deliver his 4th Budget address as the Minister of Finance kicked off at 10:00 am.

St Kitts and Nevis: Dr Terrance M Drew, Prime Minister and Minister of Finance in the Government of St Kitts and Nevis will deliver his fourth budget address in the National Assembly of St Kitts and Nevis. Delivered under the theme of "Investing in People, Investing in Progress,” the 2026 budget will discuss the administration’s plans for the next fiscal year of the country.

PM Drew will be laying down his plans for improving the lives of the people in the long run by creating job opportunities, stimulating economic development, improving infrastructural, education, healthcare and more. In light of the theme for this year’s budget address, he is also expected to share is plans for people centric development of the country.

