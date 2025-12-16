Live: Real-time updates, allocations & key measures as PM Drew presents St Kitts and Nevis Budget 2026
The parliamentary sitting where the Prime Minister will deliver his 4th Budget address as the Minister of Finance kicked off at 10:00 am.
Written by Monika Walker
Published
Updated
St Kitts and Nevis: Dr Terrance M Drew, Prime Minister and Minister of Finance in the Government of St Kitts and Nevis will deliver his fourth budget address in the National Assembly of St Kitts and Nevis. Delivered under the theme of "Investing in People, Investing in Progress,” the 2026 budget will discuss the administration’s plans for the next fiscal year of the country.
The parliamentary sitting where the Prime Minister will deliver his 4th Budget address as the Minister of Finance kicked off at 10:00 am.
PM Drew will be laying down his plans for improving the lives of the people in the long run by creating job opportunities, stimulating economic development, improving infrastructural, education, healthcare and more. In light of the theme for this year’s budget address, he is also expected to share is plans for people centric development of the country.
Stay tuned with WIC News for live updates on St Kitts and Nevis national budget 2025-2026.
Latest Updates
Budget Live 2025: PM Drew Highlights Support for Small Businesses and Creative Industries
The Prime Minister highlighted the work of the Small Business Development Centre and said that 100 participants have been trained in building and sustaining bankable businesses. He added that the government will continue to invest in small businesses throughout 2026, strengthening entrepreneurship and economic resilience.
The Prime Minister also announced that construction of the proposed Creative Arts Centre is expected to begin in early 2026 which will further provide new opportunities for the creative sector.
Budget Live 2025: PM Drew Highlights Major Investments in Sports Infrastructure
The Prime Minister highlighted progress in the sports sector and noted that the Conaree Stadium has been officially opened. He also said the St Kitts and Nevis Cricket Association welcomed the Australian team during the West Indies tour which showcases the country’s growing profile in international cricket.
The Kim Collins Stadium has also been opened and now meets international standards which positions the federation to host major regional and international events.
In addition, the Newtown Playing Field has been completed with further playing fields currently under development across the country.
Budget Live 2025: PM Drew Highlights Education Investments and Skills Development
The Prime Minister said construction of the new Basseterre High School is now underway after years of delay and noted that the project is generating hundreds of direct and indirect jobs. He also highlighted efforts to restructure vocational education for young people, including hands-on workshops and the integration of smart and modern learning methods to better prepare students for the workforce.
In addition, the MVQSKN certification programme graduated 36 students during the 2024–2025 period with the Prime Minister noting that the certification will help graduates access employment opportunities.
St Kitts and Nevis Budget Live 2025: PM Drew Highlights Global Recognition of CBI and Continued Social Development Initiatives
The Prime Minister said the St Kitts and Nevis Citizenship by Investment (CBI) Programme now stands at the top of the CBI Index and has gained renewed international recognition following major reforms implemented over the past few years. He noted that ongoing global engagement and outreach are being pursued to keep the programme at the forefront internationally.
He highlighted the role of CIU leadership in national development and noted that the programme continues to finance key areas such as infrastructure, healthcare and education.
The Prime Minister also referenced the launch of the first Micro and Small Business Grants Programme which awards EC$10,000 grants to qualifying small and medium-sized businesses and described it as an important and ongoing initiative.
On social development, he spoke about continued efforts in poverty reduction, including school-based assistance programmes that support families with uniforms, books and other necessities.
Looking ahead, he said the Ministry will review the programme in 2026 to ensure it continues to deliver effectively.
Additional updates included the development of the New Horizons Rehabilitation Centre and the continuation of the Elderly Enrichment Programme which is aimed at improving the quality of life for the older population.
St Kitts and Nevis Budget Live 2025: Tourism Sector Records Strong Growth in Stayover and Cruise Arrivals
The Prime Minister highlighted strong performance in the tourism sector and noted that 102,000 stayover visitors were recorded during the 2024–2025 peak season. He said the “Venture Deeper” initiative continues to grow with 778,000 visitors recorded between October 2024 and April 2025 and generated approximately US$24.3 million in business activity and US$12 million in travel-related spending.
The Prime Minister also noted that more airlines are expected to begin servicing the destination while additional cruise ships have made inaugural calls to St Kitts and Nevis.
Major events such as the St Kitts Music Festival continue to attract increased tourist arrivals and remain a key talking point internationally. He added that Restaurant Week and Sugar Mas have also played an important role in drawing visitors to the federation.
St Kitts and Nevis Budget Live 2025: Government Outlines Two-Fold Approach to Housing and Human Settlements
The Prime Minister said the government is pursuing a two-fold approach to housing and human settlements which is focused on increasing access to new homes for first-time homeowners while also maintaining and upgrading existing housing stock.
He noted that the National Housing Corporation (NHC) is leading the expansion of housing across the federation. This includes the construction of 27 homes in Stapleton with additional housing developments underway in eight communities including Ottley’s, Newtown Ground and Halfway Tree.
The Prime Minister added that the housing programme is also contributing to job creation and will support employment across the construction and related sectors.
St Kitts and Nevis Budget Live 2025: Government Highlights Major Progress in Construction and Infrastructure
The Prime Minister said the Public Works Department (PWD) achieved historic progress during the period. He noted that new machinery and crushers were acquired to ensure the availability of construction raw materials and to strengthen local capacity.
Approximately EC$80 million was invested in roadworks across communities, resulting in 13.2 miles of newly upgraded roads. Major projects included the St Peter’s Main Road and the F.T. Williams Highway, both completed by a local company. Support was also provided for airport upgrades in Nevis.
Significant investments were highlighted, including EC$50 million for a desalination plant and continued investment in the Basseterre High School project.
The Prime Minister also noted that Fort Thomas required significant investment, with a new museum project aimed at preserving the site, which had been at risk of collapse.
Additional updates included development activity at Christophe Harbour and the construction of homes across the federation.
Budget Live 2025: Government Highlights Growth in Agriculture, Yachting and Emerging Industries
To support entry into the yachting industry, the government has begun training individuals for jobs such as cleaners, technicians and engineers and noted that the sector has the potential to become as significant as the cruise industry.
Crop Production
Crop production recorded strong growth, with pumpkin output increasing by 54 percent, watermelon by 193 percent, cucumber by 142 percent, and cantaloupe by 216 percent. Production figures also included 60,000 bananas, 150,000 pineapples, and 50,000 coconuts.
In total, 1 million pounds of produce were generated in 2025. Exports included peppers and avocados while local produce was also supplied to hotels and cruise ships to meet demand.
The Prime Minister noted that nature farming has the potential to generate up to 500 jobs with an estimated 30 workers required per 10 acres which translates to approximately 300 jobs for every 100 acres cultivated.
Livestock
Livestock production included 540 pigs and 32,000 pounds of beef alongside the development of new market links for farmers. He also noted progress in the cannabis industry with a CEO now appointed and the issuance of licences expected to begin shortly.
Budget Live 2025: Government Highlights Recent Developments and Plans in Agriculture
Recent Developments and Plans
Agriculture Sector
Farmers received training in pre- and post-harvest planning and crop rejection management which are aimed at improving yields and reducing losses. The government also conducted specialised workshops in meat and crop production alongside continued modernisation of agricultural facilities.
The agro-processing unit was modernised and 15 new corn storage containers were introduced to improve storage capacity and reduce waste. In the poultry sector, 3,200 chicks were hatched which helped to reduce reliance on imports and strengthen national food security.
Budget Live 2025: Government Reports Expenditure Kept Below Estimates
All categories of expenditure, except transfers, were contained below budget estimates.
Expenditure
Budgetary support for the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) formed part of overall expenditure and was managed through the Citizenship by Investment (CBI) Programme.
Other key areas of expenditure included the Skills Training Programme, transfers to SKELEC, and investment in a 4-megawatt generator.
Expenditure also reflected an increase in pension and gratuity payments, arising from long-standing payments owed to government auxiliary employees (GAEs). In addition, the government continued supporting households through the LIFT Programme.
Budget Live 2025: Government Outlines Fiscal Performance and Revenue Trends
The Fiscal Performance of the Administration
Overall revenue amounted to EC$779.1 million, of which recurrent revenue accounted for EC$756 million and grants totalled EC$23 million.
Tax revenue was EC$44 million, or 1.3 percent below estimates, largely due to the implementation of the VAT holiday. Taxes on income, property, and international trade and transactions also fell short of projections.
However, the below-target performance in these areas was offset by higher-than-expected tax revenue from domestic goods and consumption, which surpassed both budget estimates and collections from the previous year.
Non-tax revenue from the Citizenship by Investment (CBI) programme declined by 48.3 percent as a result of tough decisions taken by the administration. The Prime Minister thanked the CBI Unit and said the government will continue working with international partners to ensure the sector returns to its former strength.
St Kitts and Nevis Budget Live 2025: PM Drew Notes St Kitts and Nevis Unemployment Rate is Below 5%
The Prime Minister reaffirmed that they are looking into ways to pivot the economy of St Kitts and Nevis away from its overreliance on CBI. For this, the administration has had to take some tough decisions and make crucial changes to the programme during the previous year.
The Prime Minister said that the global economic outlook for large ocean states like St Kitts and Nevis has been positive. According to the IMF, the global growth outlook for advanced economies is around 1.5 percent while emerging markets and developing economies are projected to grow by around 4 percent.
At home, Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew said the labour market remains resilient. Latest estimates put St Kitts and Nevis’ unemployment rate below 5 percent. According to the latest census, 30,000 people in St Kitts and Nevis are actively paying Social Security which is the most in the country’s history.
St Kitts and Nevis Budget Live 2025: PM Drew Highlights Private Sector Growth and Progress in Renewable Energy
The Prime Minister also recalled the development of businesses in the country and noted that the TDC Group recorded the highest profits in its history which he attributed to the government’s policies. He said this demonstrates that the Government of St Kitts and Nevis has not neglected the private sector.
Dr Terrance Drew also highlighted progress in the energy sector and said that both solar and geothermal energy initiatives are progressing well. He noted that active work is underway toward the development of the geothermal project which is expected to advance in early 2026.
The Prime Minister added that Energy Minister Konris Maynard will provide a more detailed discussion on the matter during the debate.
St Kitts and Nevis Budget Live 2025: PM Drew Highlights ASPIRE Programme and Community Empowerment
The Prime Minister said that the St Kitts and Nevis Labour Party has recognised the importance of community empowerment in the development of the country. He spoke about the success of the ASPIRE Programme which has reached thousands of children across St Kitts and Nevis.
He noted that the financial education component of the programme was launched in November 2025 with the curriculum already introduced and set to continue into 2026. The Prime Minister also said that the government will ensure that students at the Clarence Fitzroy Bryant College (CFBC) gain access to financial education as part of the initiative.
St Kitts and Nevis Budget Live 2025: PM Drew Credits Community Engagement for Lowest Crime Rates in Over Two Decades
The Prime Minister touched on the issue of crime and violence and highlighted the role of community engagement in the management of crime. He also acknowledged the importance of the leadership of the RSCNPF for their participation in reducing crime and violence in the country.
He noted that St Kitts and Nevis has recorded the lowest crime rates in more than two decades and attributed this progress to increased community involvement and active participation in addressing crime.
St Kitts and Nevis Budget Live 2025: PM Drew Highlights New Ambulance Fleet for Healthcare Services
The Prime Minister recalled the commissioning of a new fleet of ambulances to strengthen the healthcare sector. He highlighted that three of the new ambulances are at JNF Hospital, of which one is at the Pogson Hospital and another at the Mary Charles Hospital.
Dr Terrance Drew was proud to announce that they have a permanent ambulance at the Airport.
St Kitts and Nevis Budget Live 2025: PM Drew Tables Draft Estimates and Moves Appropriation Bill 2026
The Member for Constituency 8, Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew, presented the papers and draft budget estimates. Dr Drew moved for the first and second readings of the Appropriation Bill 2026 (2025).
The Prime Minister is sharing a brief overview of the planned and ongoing capital projects for the financial year 2026. He said that over the years, he and his team have been making efforts to transform the economy of St Kitts and Nevis into a stable, well-established, diversified and people-centred society.
He said that the St Kitts and Nevis Labour Party is pleased to see its plans taking shape and is pleased to note that it is delivering on the promises made during the 2022 elections.
The Prime Minister highlighted the challenges faced immediately after taking office. According to Dr Drew, the administration inherited an economy recovering from the global shocks of COVID-19 and one that was highly volatile due to an overreliance on an unstable revenue stream from the Citizenship by Investment (CBI) programme.
He added that the government is well on its way to reducing reliance on the sector while simultaneously strengthening and improving it through a series of reforms.
St Kitts and Nevis Budget Live 2025: National Assembly Opens Budget Debate as Governor General’s Fiat Is Received
The National Assembly sitting marking the first day of the Budget debate started with praise to God, delivered by Pastor Anthony Evelyn, who guided the members of the National Assembly to conduct a productive session. He also extended Christmas greetings as part of his prayers.
Fiat Received from the Governor General
The Fiat from the Governor General has been received ahead of the official first reading of the Appropriation Bill 2026 (2025). A Fiat is required when a bill involves the expenditure of monies from the Consolidated Fund. It requires permission from the Governor General for the bill to be introduced and debated.
The Governor General of St Kitts and Nevis, Dame Marcella Liburd, has given her recommendation to introduce the bill in the National Assembly. The message from the Governor General is dated December 16, 2025.
The Fiat has also been signified by the Minister of Finance and is dated December 16, 2025.
St Kitts and Nevis Budget Live 2025: PM’s Secretary Highlights Pillar 7 Focus on Health, Wages and Social Protection
Updating the nation under Pillar 7, Health and Social Protection, the Prime Minister’s Secretary highlighted the launch of Budget Boost Wallet, a groundbreaking digital support system introduced in January. The initiative provided EC$1,500 in support over six months to citizens and residents earning EC$5,000 or less, benefiting more than 23,000 people and injecting over EC$35 million directly into the local economy.
Effective July 1, 2025, workers saw their pay rise to EC $12.50 an hour, or EC $500 per week, the highest in our history. This two-step increase over two years lifted thousands of workers, strengthened household budgets, and injected new spending power into the economy.
For decades, thousands of government auxiliary employees worked without pension security. In 2025, that injustice ended. The comprehensive pension bill finally gave GAEs a contributory pension plan, ensuring that those who serve the country with dignity can retire with dignity.
ASPIRE Programme, which was launched in 2024 expanded in 2025 with 5,000 children applying to be part of the youth savings and investment program.
St Kitts and Nevis commissioned a new fleet of modern ambulances. These vehicles are smaller, faster, and easier to maintain, cutting response times and saving lives. At JNF, construction of the new MRI facility is in its final stages, with the island's first ever MRI expected to go live by early 2026, alongside upgraded CT scanning laboratory and diagnostic systems.
The Children's Medical Fund continued to save lives by ensuring no child is denied overseas medical care because their parents cannot pay.
Finally, The Elevate program continued its work of transforming lives, from skills training and job placement to entrepreneurship support, and the heartfelt moments rehabilitation initiative inside His Majesty's prison. Elevate gave at-risk youth and justice-involved individuals a second chance, turning potential into productivity and safety into opportunity.
St Kitts and Nevis Budget Live 2025: PM’s Secretary Highlights Pillar 6 Focus on Circular Economy, Environment and Youth Infrastructure
St Kitts and Nevis passed the Plastic Waste Reduction Act 2025, a landmark law that positions St. Kitts and Nevis as a regional leader in the fight against plastic pollution. The ban was rolled out in three phases, the ban eliminated the import, sale, and distribution of single-use plastic bags, styrofoam containers, straws, cups, plates, and utensils
The St. Kitts and Nevis Recycling Project, supported by the Taiwan Technical Mission, accelerated significantly in 2025. Paper recycling was introduced on both islands. New pilot recycling programs launched in Nevis communities, and 57 schools participated in a national recycling competition, transforming environmental education into real action
Sports and youth development (this is still part of the circular economy pillar): This year also saw major investments in sports and youth development infrastructure. In May, the new Connery Football Stadium was opened, becoming a vibrant home for community events, tournaments, and local entrepreneurship.
The redeveloped and fully upgraded Kim Collins Stadium achieved World Athletics Level 2 certification, a milestone that allows our athletes to record official qualifying times and positions St. Kitts and Nevis to host regional meets that generate tourism and business opportunities.
The construction of the new Basseterre High School officially started in June. The reconstruction of the Joshua Obadiah Williams Primary School in Molyneux moved forward as well, restoring a pillar of community life.
St Kitts and Nevis Budget Live 2025: PM’s Secretary Details Pillar 5 Focus on Housing, Land Reform and Infrastructure
Updating the nation under Pillar 5, Sustainable Settlements, the Prime Minister’s Secretary said the government has accelerated home ownership through the NHC Renaissance Project, delivering and constructing nearly 200 new homes across Stapleton, Harry Phipps, Hartleys, Sandy Point and other communities.
In 2025, 531 lots were distributed with full titles handed over to families in St. Peter's, LaGrie, St. Paul's, and other long-neglected communities.
The entire land system is going digital. A new land administration and information system is being built, replacing decades of paper files with a transparent, efficient online platform. Beginning early in 2026, citizens will be able to submit applications, track their status, and view available lots on a digital map.
The designs were unveiled for the new climate smart JNF General Hospital This state-of-the-art, storm-resistant facility is being developed in partnership with Taiwan and OECC. Construction of the hospital will begin shortly, bringing jobs in the short term and delivering long-term benefits in health care.
The government has advanced one of the largest road modernization programmes in the history of the country. Over EC$80 million has been invested in less than three years. This year alone, the St. Peter's Main Road and F.T. Williams Highway East was fully upgraded and completed.
St Kitts and Nevis Budget Live 2025: PM’s Secretary Highlights Pillar 4 Focus on Sustainable Industries and Digital Growth
Providing updates under Pillar 4, Sustainable Industries, the Prime Minister’s Secretary said the creative economy made a major leap forward in 2025 with the hosting of the first-ever AI in Business Summit and Awards Ceremony during Global Entrepreneurship Week. The event brought together creatives, entrepreneurs and technologists to explore how artificial intelligence can enhance marketing, design, storytelling and content production.
the government hosted the first ever AI in Business Summit and Award Ceremony. It brought together creatives, entrepreneurs and technologists to explore how artificial intelligence can amplify marketing, design, storytelling and content production.
launched one of the region's most ambitious cybersecurity training programs. Beginning in February and graduating its first cohort in November, the program trained participants to international standards and prepared them for remote cybersecurity work, jobs that pay global salaries from right here at home.
Hundreds of entrepreneurs gained access to training through the Building Bankable Business Program, launched in April to teach financial literacy, budgeting, cash flow management and business planning. Its purpose is simple: to transform ideas into bankable enterprises and entrepreneurs into investment-ready leaders.
In October, the Citizenship by Investment Unit launched the Local Micro and Small Businesses Grant Program, offering EC $10,000 grants to qualifying businesses across the federation. By November, 36 businesses had already been approved, receiving capital to expand operations, purchase equipment, hire staff or move their services online.
In May 2025, St. Kitts and Nevis launched its Electronic Travel Authorization (ETA) System and e-border platform, enabling faster, more secure processing for visitors and dramatically improving the travel experience, especially during major events like the St. Kitts Music Festival. This strengthens tourism, enhances national security and positions the federation as a modern, tech-forward destination.
The government is advancing its National Digital ID System, the core of all future e-services, set to enable secure online access to government services, banking, trade and digital signatures.
St Kitts and Nevis Budget Live 2025: PM’s Secretary Outlines Major Food Security Measures Under Pillar 3
PM’s Secretary further outlined that at the start of the year, the country was coming out of a drought, after which the farmers were given drip irrigation supplies. The Ministry of Agriculture sector also established a dedicated fund of EC $1 Million for animal feed which ensures that the international issues do not lead to supply delays, he added.
He emphasised that veterinary medicine and livestock programs expanded, giving students hands-on training in pregnancy diagnosis, ultrasound use and animal husbandry.
The government deployed 12 of 15 new fish aggregating devices. These subsurface FADs are sturdier, safer and designed to boost catch rates, reduce fuel costs and increase earnings for fishers.
St Kitts and Nevis Budget Live 2025: Desalination Projects and New Groundwater Sites to Strengthen Water Security
Providing an update under Pillar 2, Water Security, Secretary Jivon Liburd highlighted significant progress in strengthening the national water supply.
He confirmed that the largest desalination plant which is located at the Paul Southwell Industrial Site was powered up for the first time in October 2025. The facility is currently in its final testing phase and is expected to supply up to 2 million gallons of water daily to communities across St Kitts.
Liburd also noted that a solar-powered desalination plant at Canada Estate remains fully operational and provides approximately 70,000 gallons of water per day to nearby communities, including Keys and Cayon.
Additionally, the Water Services Department has identified 17 potential groundwater sites across various communities in St Kitts following a semi-airborne survey. These sites are expected to be developed further to expand the island’s water pipeline network and improve long-term water security.
St Kitts and Nevis Budget Live 2025: PM’s Press Secretary Jivon Liburd Highlights Energy Transition Achievements
Jivon Liburd, Press Secretary in the Prime Minister’s Office is giving a recap of the developments and achievements which the nation has recorded in the last year under the leadership of Dr Terrance drew.
Pillar One: Energy Transition
The country took steps towards its most ambitious energy transition with the geothermal dream turning into a geothermal plan. The government estimates have suggested that the financing has been secured and contracts being put in place. The drilling for the geothermal plant is also set to begin in early 2026.
2025 also became the reset year for the Solar PV and Battery Storage Project. The project, according to the government of St Kitts and Nevis, is designed to deliver 30% of the island’s energy needs. Solar Energy plans are also in full swing for locals.
2025 was also the year of the country’s biggest grid upgrade to align the SKELEC’s infrastructure with the modern needs of the island nation, The homes in St Kitts and Nevis were also fitted with solar powered electric meters which allowed homes to access usage and reduce waste.
Finally, the government also conducted EV trainings and Solar PV Trainings which are creating new income streams and getting the people of the island ready for the future.
Author Profile
Monika Walker is a senior journalist specializing in regional and international politics, offering in-depth analysis on governance, diplomacy, and key global developments. With a degree in International Journalism, she is dedicated to amplifying underrepresented voices through factual reporting. She also covers world news across every genre, providing readers with balanced and timely insights that connect the Caribbean to global conversations.
Latest
- Live: Real-time updates, allocations & key measures as PM Dr...
-
Trinidad and Tobago: Arima Mayor breaks silence on controver...
-
Trinidad and Tobago: Girlfriend questions alleged suicide of...
-
Belize: Two brothers hospitalised after early-morning family...
-
Minimum wage increase necessary to life workers and maintain...