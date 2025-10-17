Jamaican police constable found dead in Barbary Hall; suicide suspected

The police have launched an investigation into the young constable’s death although for now most signs point to a suicide.

Jamaica: 29-year-old police constable found dead in a suspected to have committed suicide in Barbary Hall in south west St Elizabeth mid-afternoon Wednesday, raising more alarms into the adding number of suicide among Jamaicans.

According to preliminary police reports, the 29-year-old whose identity has not yet been disclosed was found hanging from a tree on October 15, 2025 in the Barbary Hall area.

The police have launched an investigation into the young constable’s death although for now most signs point to a suicide.

The citizens of Jamaica have taken to Facebook to express their disbelief and sadness over the case with many raising awareness on mental issues and encouraging others to speak up.

With several users writing, “Sigh ! Look like this month is the month for suicide so much ppl we hearing about sad . My question if ppl knows that they are suffering from mental health issues why not help them why wait until we read about the sad.” “The police officers need to have counseling sessions in the morning before the go off on duty.” “Condolences. Jamaica is having a mental health crisis that we must deal with.” “My condolences to his family and colleagues. Please when in doubt and you feel like there is no hope pray, talk to someone no matter what and relieve your heart don't listen to the voice that said just get it over and done (suicide) remember God has no part with you when you do that and remember no repentance in the grave. Talk to someone, pray God has time to listen and he cares, believe in yourself that you can make it.”

While other citizens sought answers to what might have led to the Constable's tragic passing. “What could possibly cause this my condolences to his family and colleagues.”