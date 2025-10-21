St Kitts and Nevis launches Land Title Deed initiative for Upper Monkey Hill residents

St Kitts and Nevis: The government has initiated a grand project to bring justice and security by granting the official title of lands under the new Land Regulation Policy, to the residents of Upper Monkey Hill in St Peter’s. St Kitts and Nevis’ Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew was present in the community on Friday evening (October 17, 2025) to launch this initiative by presenting land title deeds to families who have been living in this area for generations.

According to this policy, people who have been living in the community for generations, building houses and settling in the land without an official title, will receive a certificate of ownership. PM Drew said that this land regulation policy shows the government's efforts to empower and give equal opportunities to the citizens of Upper Monkey Hill. It will also give the locals the needed confidence, source of belonging and stability.

“Through the Land Regularization Policy, we have begun the journey to ensure that our people receive legal ownership of the lands they have called home for generations,” shared PM Drew through a post on Facebook. He further noted, “This historic step will empower families to build wealth, achieve security, and know with certainty that their land is legally theirs.”

Prime Minister Drew highlighted that this initiative reflects St Kitts and Nevis Labour Party’s long-standing vision and compassion for the people. Additionally, the policy will not only enhance the confidence of home owners but also lead to community growth. “It is only the Labour Party that has the vision, compassion, and commitment to make this possible,” noted PM Drew.