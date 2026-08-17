Saint Lucia Police probe fatal shooting in Vanard as homicide count reaches 46

Police have not yet identified the man found dead in Vanard, Saint Lucia, as investigators continue examining evidence from the scene and await a medical report and autopsy.

Saint Lucia: The Marigot Police officers discovered an unconscious male with multiple penetrating injuries in the Vanard community on Saturday, August 15. The man was pronounced dead at the scene by the emergency personnel.

The report noted that the discovery was made by the Marigot Police Station’s personnel after responding to the shooting incident on Saturday night at 10:28 p.m. The investigators have retrieved crucial evidence from the scene while still awaiting a medical report and autopsy to continue their investigations.

Saint Lucia has reportedly recorded its 46th homicide of 2026 with this incident as the police investigation continues.

The police are yet to disclose the identity of the deceased as the circumstances surrounding the shooting incident are still under investigation. Besides, they have advised that people should avoid assuming who is responsible for the homicide as investigations continue.

The Vanard community is experiencing outrage at the time of the serious crime incidents as Saint Lucia has been struggling with issues regarding community safety, and violent crimes against members of the public.

This is particularly after the fatal shooting incident that took place in Anse Ger, Micoud, where 28-year-old Nick Daniel was discovered with severe facial and body injuries.

The locals’ reports indicate that one person is in custody to assist with the investigations regarding the fatal shooting in Micoud, as a result of concerns about mental health.

Along with that, the recent post has shown that there was another homicide incident recorded this year, 2026, in the Marigot Area following the investigations that took place.

These incidents of homicide are a major concern to the residents of Saint Lucia, considering their numbers this year.

Moreover, the Saint Lucians have expressed their fear through statements such as “this is very sad. I m very scared.”

On the other hand, it is anticipated that the police will release more information about the homicide cases as investigations continue.