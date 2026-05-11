Three killed in Marchand within 24 hours as Saint Lucia’s homicide toll climbs to 32

Police reports indicate that the victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the upper torso in an attack residents say resembled the killings reported the previous night on Marchand Boulevard.

Saint Lucia: A young man known by the alias ‘Brother Bear’ was shot and killed on Sunday near the Black Mallet Gap area opposite an automotive sales business. The incident took place in less than 24 hours after a deadly double homicide rocked the community of Marchand in Saint Lucia.

According to reports received by police officials, the victim sustained multiple gunshot wounds to the upper torso during the brazen attack with residents noting that it bore chilling similarities to the killings reported the previous night in Marchand Boulevard.

The latest shooting has pushed Saint Lucia’s homicide count to 32 for 2026, confirmed the Royal Saint Lucia Police Force.

The fatal shooting comes on the heels of a double homicide that occurred late Saturday evening along Marchand Boulevard. The victims were identified as 64-year-old Pearly Ramsay of Marchand and 34-year-old Sheston Duncan, also known as “Bolom,” of Black Mallet.

Reports indicate that the circumstances surrounding the incident remain unclear. Both victims sustained gunshot injuries and were later pronounced dead by medical personnel during the early hours of Sunday. Duncan was reportedly pronounced dead at approximately 12:01 a.m., while Ramsay was pronounced dead at about 12:46 a.m.

News sources indicate that Ramsay, a mother of seven, had previously lost one of her children to gun violence. Police have not yet confirmed whether the incidents are connected and investigations into all three deaths remain ongoing.

Prime Minister of Saint Lucia Philip J Pierre has also expressed his concerns regarding the recent homicides. Taking to Facebook, he said that, “As Parliamentary Representative, I am deeply saddened by the homicides that occurred over the weekend. I extend sincere condolences to the families and loved ones of those who lost their lives.”

He added that these acts of violence are a matter of grave concern and he is in discussions with the leadership of the Royal Saint Lucia Police Force and has been assured that they will use every lawful means available to apprehend those responsible and to restore order.

The Prime Minister further said that he convened a meeting with the Police High Command tomorrow morning to receive further updates and to determine the way forward as we continue to address crime and violence in our country and assured that the safety and security of the citizens remains a top priority of his government.