Grenada: Spice Island Beach Resort wins 9th consecutive AAA Five Diamond Award 

With this achievement, the resort has cemented its status as one of the region’s most prestigious destinations.

Grenada: The premier locally owned luxury retreat of Grenada, Spice Island Beach Resort, has once again earned the coveted AAA Five Diamond Award for this year. This achievement marks the 9th consecutive year that the resort won this excellence award in Caribbean hospitality.

With this, the resort has secured its place among the most distinguished hotels and resorts of the region. Only a dozen properties across the Caribbean region hold this special designation.

Following the achievement Janelle Hopkin, President and Managing Director of the resort said that the team is absolutely thrilled to celebrate its 9th AAA Five Diamond Award in a row. She added that this extraordinary milestone showcases the team’s unwavering passion for delivering a world class as well as authentic Grenadian and Caribbean experience.

According to Hopkin, the team’s commitment to excellence enables them to consistently delight the guests and to set the definitive standard for a luxury Caribbean retreat.

Less than 0.4% of the more than 26,000 hotels inspected across the Caribbean and the North American region attain the coveted Five Diamond rating. Notably, the AAA Diamond Program is a major benchmark for over 80 years and is known for its announced and rigorous inspections in order to make sure that properties meet the highest standards for luxury, service as well as guest satisfaction.

This recognition further underscores the exceptional accommodations of the resort, refined amenities as well as a visitor experience which continually redefines luxury. The property further reinforces its dedication to visitor well-being by maintaining its “AAA Inspected Clean” certification which is a post pandemic standard of utmost cleanliness as well as safety verified through advanced surface testing and visual checks.

Talking about the same, Hopkin emphasised that the team’s relentless pursuit of perfection drives them to not only meet but consistently surpass expectations. She added that as they celebrate this nine-year milestone, they are more inspired than ever to innovate, elevate as well as continue creating unforgettable memories surrounded by the vibrant charm of the island nation, Grenada.