Antigua and Barbuda unveil brand new car rental facility at VC Bird International Airport

The new facility at Antigua and Barbuda Airport now hosts 15 local car rental companies, offering luxury seating, business areas and enhanced amenities.

Antigua and Barbuda: In a major boost the island’s tourism infrastructure, a brand-new car rental facility officially opened its doors at the VC Bird International Airport. This new facility promises to revolutionize the arrival experience for visitors and making it more comfortable for them.

This modern facility, developed by the Antigua and Barbuda Airport Authority, now accommodates 15 locally owned car rental companies, providing luxurious seating, professional business areas and upgraded amenities for both visitors and operators. This is a significant increase from the previous 10 operators who were making use of facilities that had become outdated and inadequate over time.

The official launch of the facility was made on Tuesday following which the rental car companies started operating from it, providing a superior level of convenience which promises to significantly improve the overall arrival experience for visitors to Antigua and Barbuda.

According to the information, the project to transform the former Caribbean Airlines facility located at the southern end of the old terminal at the airport was undertaken by the Antigua and Barbuda Airport Authority and was opened during an official ribbon cutting ceremony on Tuesday.

The operators can now boast of a facility that provides comfortable and luxurious seating for awaiting clients and a professional business area. The fully air-conditioned building is also outfitted with new bathroom facilities and a kitchen area, showcasing overall the VC Bird International Airport’s unceasing commitment to providing visitors to the shores with world class service.

Meanwhile, Tourism Minister Charles Fernandez addressed the launch event and said that this facility is not just about renting cars but about offering convenience, supporting local businesses and elevating the visitor experience which is very important.

Minister Fernandez explains this is part of the government's broader vision to streamline all ground transportation operations, as air travel to Antigua and Barbuda continues to expand, with increased airline traffic and a steady rise in visitor arrivals, it is critical that we enhance our facilities and services to match the demand.

He said that the car rental is a thriving industry, and its growth is a direct reflection of changing travel trends, and more and more visitors are choosing to explore the island independently and Antigua’s reputation as a safe and welcoming destination has made this an attractive option.

The Minister said that this is especially important as the country keeps in step with new trends in tourism.