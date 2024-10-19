Grenada distributes $7 Million in post-Beryl relief to farmers

These payments were distributed by the Minister of Legal Affairs, Labour and Consumer Affairs, Claudette Joseph providing the farmers with substantial relief.

Grenada: The Government of Grenada distributed payments to farmers throughout the island to provide relief from post-Beryl effects. The amount distributed totalled up to $7 million and was presented to the farmers on 17th October 2024.

The Minister of Local Affairs, Claudette Joseph shared a glimpse of these moments on her social media while thanking the farmers for their contribution and commitment to the agriculture sector of the island.

“We understand the value of our farmers to achieving food security and growing our economy. We thank them for their commitment to the agriculture sector,” wrote the Minister.

Minister Claudette Joseph, went to distribute the relief money with her colleagues on behalf of the government. She spent time with the farmers and talked about their experiences following the disaster.

Grenada announced this relief in light of the damage the agriculturists faced after Beryl. The fields of the agriculturists, along with their poultry farms were severely damaged, causing the farmers a huge loss.

OTHER INITIATIVES BY THE GOVERNMENT OF GRENADA TO BOOST AGRICULTURE

The Grenada Development Bank recently also announced the implementation of the Challenge Fund for Agriculture (CFA), which acts as an important factor towards the island's goal of climate resiliency.

Under this project, the farmers across the island will receive machines and drip irrigation systems that will enhance farming for 90 farmers.

The project is in collaboration with the F&N Farm Supplies and Sourcing Limited and the aim behind it is to promote the adoption of water-efficient solutions in the agriculture sector.

Notably, the government of Grenada aims to make farming an invaluable asset by the start of 2025 and help the farmers develop cost-effective and production-focused systems.

Grenada’s Tissue Culture Lab is another initiative that is under construction at Mirabeau, Saint Andrew in Grenada. This project is set to complete its construction by February 2025 and is sponsored by the Republic of China.

The aim behind the development of this lab is to create disease-free plants, which could ultimately create more enhanced crop production for the farmers. The lab will be a skillful place to learn more in the fields of biochemistry, agriculture, botany, and horticulture as it will provide the students with the practical experience they need.