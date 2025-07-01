Australia: 26-Year-Old Childcare Worker accused of sexually abusing Infants, including five-month-old

He is accused of abusing eight children under the age of two, including one as young as five months old.

Australia: 26-year old Joshua Dale Brown, a childcare worker at the Creative Gardens Early Learning Centre in Point Cook has been accused of child rape and sexual assault of about 1,200 children. Brown was arrested in May following a series of charges related to child rape and abuse.

According to the information, Brown has been accused of abusing eight children under the age of 2 and including one of only five months old. The incidents reportedly occurred between April 2022 and January 2023. All the eight victims were attendees of Creative Gardens Early Learning Centre in Point Cook in Melbourne's south-west.

Following the charges, the local health authorities have notified the parents of the children who may have come under his care from 2017 to have their children tested as a precaution.

The reports reveal that the accused has been working in childcare centres since 2017 and is said to have worked at about 20 childcare centres. Brown is yet to enter a plea but has remained in the custody of the police, and will remain there until he is set to appear at Melbourne Magistrates Court in September.

A childcare centre in Essendon, where he had worked in the past, has also been undergoing investigation.

Speaking at the press conference the police made it clear that the accused had been working with a children permit and was presently employed at the childcare centre as a worker, when he was arrested. Further the officials shared that revealing Brown’s identity was an unusual practice but they needed to make the parents of the daycare centres aware of the charges that Brown was facing so they could get their children tested.

Screenings for Infectious Diseases recommended

Christian McGrath, the Chief Health Officer did not confirm if Brown had tested positive for sexually transmitted infections but said that because of the nature of the alleged offenses some children may have to undergo screening for infectious diseases.

She added that the infections that the children may have been exposed to are treatable with antibiotics and about 2,600 families have been contacted with about 1,200 children recommended to undergo testing .

Premier Jacinta Allan expresses shock

Jacinta Allan, Premier of Victorian, commented that she was sickened by these allegations and her heart breaks for the parents that are going through this nightmare. Adding that she has dedicated a website for those who have been impacted by the tragic event.