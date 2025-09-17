PM Kamla faces backlash for backing U.S. military in Caribbean waters

Tensions in the Caribbean have escalated following the U.S. military's deployment to combat drug trafficking allegedly linked to Venezuela.

Trinidad and Tobago: Prime Minister, Kamla Persad Bissessar has found herself facing backlash over support for the United States Army deployment in the Caribbean that has led to the killing of 10+ citizens alleged from Venezuela trafficking narcotics through water transport as multiple Caribbean leaders disagree with the U.S.’s actions.

The backlash at Prime Minister, Kamla Persad Bissessar, comes after she publicly declared that she and her government supports the U.S. on tackling drugs that are being transported through the Caribbean waters from Venezuela.

Statements that have made Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro accused Prime Minister Kamla of making an “almost like war declaration” on Venezuela, for supporting the U.S.’s actions near the Venezuela waters.

Speaking in a press conference, Maduro questioned the Prime Minister’s Kamla’s support by asking who has been whispering in her ears and how is she able to make such a declaration of support for the U.S. in seeking her neighboring state Venezuela.

Citing that he is sure that the people of Trinidad and Tobago are against her support as Venezuela and Trinidad and Tobago have long shared a life of cooperation and brotherhood and there has never been a governor in Trinidad and Tobago that has ever threatened war against Venezuela.

Maduro, who had also previously accused Mark Rubio of being an instigator in the whole U.S. Venezuela operation, also linked Prime Minister Kamla to Rubio, who he referred to as the lord of death, war, and hate.

Prime Minister Kamla has denied the claims and accusations made by Maduro and firmly stated that she is not in any way declaring war against Venezuela and has no plans of invading Venezuela nor stepping on Venezuelan soil.

She further noted that the Americans have been in the Caribbean waters before and this was not the first time and she only stated that she welcomes them to help rid the country of criminality, narco-trafficking, human trafficking and the pain and suffering that is brought to the people in Trinidad and Tobago through such acts.

The accusation from Venezuela came after just a week after Prime Minister Kamla delivered a strongly worded support for the U.S. praising them on their bust of an alleged Venezuelan boat with narcotics which the U.S. confirmed to have killed 11 “narco-terrorists” in the bust, who were part of the Tren de Aragua Venezuelan gang.

Claims that Maduro denied on Monday. Further stating that the situation between Venezuela and the United States is no longer just tension but has now become judicial aggression for the U.S. has been criminalizing Venezuela.

And following the act with political aggression that has threatening statements and military character advancements. Maduro reported that the two governments have not been communicating.

Tensions between longtime foes, the United States and Venezuela have now reached new heights with many wondering when will they end and what act will the U.S. or Venezuela do next.