Jamaica: U.S. Firefighter Arrested at Montego Bay Airport with Firearm and Ammo

Jamaica: Roland Douglas II, a 48-year-old American firefighter from Guntersville, Alabama, was charged at the Sangster International Airport in Montego Bay, St James, Jamaica, on Sunday, September 14, 2025 when the authorities found a firearm and ammunition in his luggage.

The airport authorities said that he was charged under the possession of a prohibited firearm and unauthorised possession of ammunition. They also said that around 12:45 p.m. Douglas was getting ready to depart from the island, and he put his luggage for screening, and when the security officers were screening the checked luggage, they detected an anomaly in his bag.

Further the security personnel claimed that then they started searching his luggage under his presence when a silver and black coloured Sig Sauer 380 disassembled pistol was recovered. With that they also found two magazines, and 13.380 rounds of ammunition in his luggage.

It is being said by the authorities that the American firefighter was arrested at the scene and was charged under the Arms act for carrying an unauthorised possession of gun and ammunition. The officers also stated that he is under the custody of the police and his court date is not finalised yet.

The government imposed a strict penalty or punishment on those who bring or take illegal or prohibited things into the country or from the country. The government also tightened the airport security in and out.

The community of Jamaica are raising their voice against the action of the American firefighter by saying that this kind of act can put the whole of Jamaica in danger as people from other countries are bringing prohibited items and weapons in the country. They are also saying that the government should take strict actions against these kinds of people, whether they are from Jamaica or from another country.

Similar incidents: On Friday, August 1 a woman named Vanica Peart was preparing to fly to the U.S. when the security officers found unauthorized possession of 7 rounds of ammunition in her luggage during a routine security check at the airport.