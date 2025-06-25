Barbados police declare ‘Open War’ on gun violence after fatal St Michael shooting

Barbados: As Barbados recorded its 26th homicide for the year 2025, Police Commissioner Richard Boyce addressed a media conference and declared ‘open war’ on gun violence and assured the public that the police force will act decisively to combat all forms of domestic terrorism. He said that the police service does not believe that gun violence and the crime situation in the country has reached the point that calls for Barbadians being told when they can or cannot leave their homes.

The commissioner issued the statement at the media conference held at the Police Headquarters discussing the series of shootings incidents that have been reported on Sunday marking the country’s 26th homicide for the year.

The commissioner said the Barbados Police Service and all the law enforcement agencies strongly condemns the reckless and barbaric acts of terrorism that were recently displayed on the streets where high-powered firearms were discharged in broad daylight. Insisting that such acts will not be tolerated as they are not only a threat to the community but they go against the values that Barbados upholds as a nation.

The two separate shooting incidents that took place at Nelson Street and Wellington Street, St Michael on Sunday left one man dead and another injured. A police statement reported that around 2:40 p.m., four men riding two motorcycles swept through the area, firing shots randomly and causing extensive damage to buildings and vehicles in their wake.

Reportedly, one man was fatally wounded near St Stephens Hill, while another was shot further along Whitehall main road following which one of the men was transported to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QEH) in a private vehicle, where he later succumbed to his injuries while the second victim was rushed by ambulance to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

The police are still in search of the individuals and have appealed to the public, that anyone who may have witnessed the incident or have any information regarding the incident that may assist in the investigation to submit the information by contacting the Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1800-8477, Police Emergency at 211 or the Criminal Investigations Department at 430-7189 or 430-7190. (PR/BT).

The commissioner said that curfew is a point that can be considered but nothing can be said that the country has reached a stage where it can impose curfew on its citizens. Insisting that the Barbados Police Service in collaboration with the Barbados Defense force and all national security and supporting agencies will employ every lawful measure to identify and dismantle the criminal networks.

Citizens took to Facebook to express their support for the Commissioner with one user writing: “Wishing you the best Mr Commissioner in all you set out to do to curb the gun violence in Barbados. Thank you for being the best Commandant during my senior training at RPTC.”