CS Global Partners Launches 2025 World Citizenship Report: Switzerland Tops Index

The 4th edition of the highly anticipated World Citizenship Report has been officially launched by CS Global Partners, and it dives into the stock of the human condition in a tumultuous geopolitical period.

The report also considers the reverberating effects of elections, rising safety concerns and economic instability globally.

Switzerland Tops the Rankings for Liveability, Safety, and Financial Freedom

This time Switzerland has ranked the WCR with a score of 85 while Denmark and Australia stands at the 2nd and 3rd positions respectively.

Switzerland stands out for its exceptional liveability, dynamic economy with high levels of Financial Freedom, and a safe society. Renowned for its luxury lifestyle, breathtaking mountains and lakes, and political neutrality, the country boasts a strong global reputation.

World Citizenship Report 2025 Headline score

How the 2025 Rankings Compare: Ireland Falls, U.S. Climbs

The World Citizenship Report evaluates 188 countries based on five key motivators that matter most to global citizens: Safety and Security, Economic Opportunity, Quality of Life, Global Mobility, and Financial Freedom.

Five key motivators that define Global Citizenship

Last year's top scorer, Ireland, which now ranks seventh in this year's World Citizenship Report, consistently scored high in Quality of Life, Financial Freedom, and Safety and Security. However, Ireland experienced a significant drop in Economic Opportunity, falling from first place in 2024 to 59th in this year's report.

The United Kingdom scored well, but saw a decline from last year, dropping from 6th place to 12th among all nations.

Meanwhile, the United States has shown a slight improvement in its ranking, moving up from 22nd to 19th in this year's report.

World Citizenship Report reveals top 20 WCI Rankings

Quality of Life Rankings: Norway, Germany, and Switzerland Lead

According to the previous World Citizenship Report, High Net Worth Individuals (HNWIs) prioritized the Quality-of-Life pillar as the most important among the five pillars, closely followed by Safety and Security. This indicates that HNWIs seek not only secure environments but also countries offering a high standard of living for themselves and their families.

The Quality-of-Life pillar assesses a nation's ability to provide essential elements for a high standard of living, including environmental quality, educational quality, and healthcare quality. Norway, Germany, and Switzerland topped this pillar, ranking 1st, 2nd, and 3rd, respectively.

Quality of Life considered a key aspect of citizenship among HNWI Notably, in this year’s report, Somalia, Chas and South Sudan secured the worst rankings in Quality of Life. Yemen and Afghanistan also remained in the bottom ten which is a major difference from last year’s rankings in which African nations took all 10 bottom positions for this ranking.

Financial Freedom: Denmark and Singapore Shine, Venezuela Lags

Another motivator ‘Safety and Security’ evaluates a country's safety and security, including governance, crime, and stability. Iceland ranked first, followed by Switzerland in second place and Denmark in third. Venezuela ranked lowest, reflecting its ongoing political and economic issues. Safety and Security is crucial, especially for wealthy individuals.

With conflicts ongoing in Ukraine, tensions between India and Pakistan, and instability in Israel and Palestine, global security is a major concern. The World Citizenship Report identifies the safest countries and those with the highest risks.

The ongoing conflicts in Russia and Ukraine took a toll on their rankings, with Russia placing 161st and Ukraine ranking 154th. The Financial Freedom motivator evaluates how well a country supports businesses and asset holders through a stable and favourable regulatory environment. Denmark, Singapore, and Finland secured the top three positions in this category, while Venezuela ranked last.

Redefining Citizenship: A Human-Centric Framework

The 2025 report explores the human condition as a driving force for change and applies a theoretically informed perspective to analyse citizenship through a human lens.

The report further examines why people migrate from their home nations and why other stay, especially in a world where traditional notions of safety and prosperity are shifting and some earlier stable nations face increased danger, while several developing countries are enhancing their economic standing and security.

Recent electoral shifts in the United States and ongoing conflicts in Europe have created a new landscape for understanding the dynamics of mobility and citizenship. This evolving conflict is further complicated by the increase of BRICS countries (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) adding another layer to the international geopolitical scene.

The World Citizenship Report pioneers a groundbreaking analysis of citizenship value from a global citizen's perspective. Utilizing a multifaceted approach, the report leverages the World Citizenship Index which is a cutting-edge tool that comprehensively ranks global citizenships across various dimensions.

CEO of CS Global Partners, Micha Emmett, while talking about this year’s WCR said that at its core, the report underscores a simple but profound truth that is the human condition remains at the heart of all international shifts. She added that the desire for mobility, safety, economic opportunity, quality of life and financial certainty transcends borders.

“While there may be no perfect country, the World Citizenship Index provides a strategic roadmap for families seeking to optimise their futures amidst the uncertainty,” she added.

Regional Priorities: What HNWIs in Europe and Latin America Really Want

The World Citizenship Report's survey of high-net-worth individuals (HNWIs) revealed a notable difference in priorities between regions when it comes to considering second citizenship. In Europe and other economically developed regions, HNWIs tend to prioritize investments, portfolio diversification, and wealth planning, with 45.4% of Europeans citing this as a key consideration.

In contrast, HNWIs in regions like Latin America, which have less robust economies, place a greater emphasis on work opportunities rather than investments. Only 24.1% of Latin Americans considered investments, portfolio diversification, and wealth planning a priority.

The World Citizenship Report consistently delivers rigorous data-driven insights, and each edition introduces a new thematic innovation. This year's theme, grounded in deep philosophical and theoretical foundations, brings a necessary update to the Report's offering, providing a fresh perspective on citizenship and mobility.