2026-06-02 10:34:36
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Atlantic Hurricane Season 2026 begins as forecasters predict fewer storms

While forecasts point to a quieter Atlantic hurricane season, disaster agencies across the Caribbean are urging residents to remain prepared as even a single storm can cause significant damage.

Written by WIC News Weather Desk

Published

Updated

The 2026 Atlantic Hurricane Season officially began on June 1 and will continue until November 30. This six-month period is when tropical storms and hurricanes are most likely to affect the Caribbean region, with the highest level of activity expected to occur between August and October.

Forecasters expect that the 2026 season will be less active as compared to recent years. One of the main reasons is the possible development of El Niño later in the year. It is a natural climate pattern that occurs when water in the eastern Pacific Ocean becomes warmer than normal.

It can also affect the weather in the Caribbean region due to strong upper-level winds in the atmosphere. The warming will make it difficult for tropical storms to develop or strengthen into hurricanes.

Seasonal outlooks from the United States National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) and Colorado State University (CSU) also indicate a below average number of storms. NOAA has predicted 8 to 14 named storms, with 3 to 6 expected to turn into hurricanes and 1 to 3 developing into major hurricane strength.

Residents urged to remain prepared

Even with a below-average season, the disaster management agencies in the Caribbean are advising residents to stay alert. Storms and hurricanes can still strengthen and cause landfall, widespread flooding, wind damage, coastal erosion, power outages, and large economic loss.


Communities in the Bahamas, Greater Antilles, Lesser Antilles, and the southern Caribbean are asked to review emergency plans and put in place measures for any possible threats.

Safety measures advised by authorities to follow are:

  • Review your family emergency and communication plans

  • Prepare an emergency supply kit

  • Secure important documents in waterproof containers

  • Trim trees and secure loose outdoor items

  • Know the location of your nearest shelter

  • Keep emergency contacts easily accessible

  • Stay informed through official weather updates and alerts

The World Meteorological Organization (WMO) has named 21 storms with several being a repeat of the 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season. These include - Arthur, Bertha, Cristobal, Dolly, Edouard, Fay, Gonzalo, Hanna, Isaias, Josephine, Kyle, Leah, Marco, Nana, Omar, Paulette, Rene, Sally, Teddy, Vicky, and Wilfred.

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Stay updated with WIC News' coverage of all the major happenings and updates on the developing weather systems across Caribbean including Hurricanes, Tropical Storms or Cyclones.

WIC News Weather Desk

Stay updated with WIC News' coverage of all the major happenings and updates on the developing weather systems across Caribbean including Hurricanes, Tropical Storms or Cyclones.

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