Julien Alfred and Melissa Jefferson-Wooden set for 200m showdown in Rome

Olympic champion Julien Alfred and world champion Melissa Jefferson-Wooden will face off in the 200m for the first time at the Rome Diamond League.

Saint Lucia: Olympic 100m gold medalist Julien Alfred and World 100m champion Melissa Jefferson-Wooden from the United States will compete against each other for the first time in the 200m race at the Golden Gala Pietro Mennea Rome Diamond League on Thursday, June 4, 2026.

Jefferson-Wooden holds a personal best record of 21.68 seconds in this category, while Alfred has a personal best of 21.71 seconds. Both the athletes have already competed several times in the 100m.

The American runner claimed the gold medal and set a new record of 10.61 seconds during the World Championship 2025 in Tokyo. This made her the fourth-fastest woman in history. Third place was taken by Alfred at 10.84 seconds.

Fans of the two fastest sprinters in the world are excited for this match. One individual said, “Melissa has the more flexibility and the endurance. This is not a 100mtr race, hence Melissa will go for the gold medial.”

Another stated, “If they are BOTH healthy; because of her excelleration, Melissa will beat her in 200 meters, no problem! Alfred would have a better chance at 100 meters! It really boils down to health! Melissa, because of her youth, has the best upside, without question! If you are a gambler; which I am NOT, put your money on Melissa.”

Alfred’s fans are also fully supporting her on social media. One person said, “Im a St Lucian im going for juju show them girl how we do it,” while another person stated, “Im an American, but I got JuJu winning…. This is Melissa’s opener, and she isn’t race sharp.”