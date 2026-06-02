2026-06-02 10:34:29
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Woman found dead at Hanover Airbnb; Husband held in Jamaica

The police have identified the victim as Kadian Bradshaw, a United States national who relocated to Jamaica with her family in October 2025.

Written by Sasha Baptiste

Published

Updated

Jamaica: A 33-year-old woman was allegedly stabbed and killed by her husband late Sunday night, May 31, at an Airbnb rental in Esher, Hanover. The police have identified the victim as Kadian Bradshaw, a United States national who relocated to Jamaica with her family in October 2025.

Bradshaw’s husband, who is a 36-year-old US citizen, was seen walking on the street shortly after 2 am on Monday with their infant. Concerned residents alerted the police and an investigation was immediately started into the matter.

Officers of the Jamaica Constabulary Force went to the scene and found the victim’s lifeless body at the apartment. They arrested the husband as the main suspect in Bradshaw’s murder which is still under investigation. The infant was found unharmed.

According to preliminary investigation, the couple were reportedly born in St. Catherine and Kingston, Jamaica before moving to the United States. They later relocated to Hanover with their child. Witnesses told the police during a probe that the couple was involved in an argument before the incident unfolded.

Investigating authorities are questioning the suspect to determine the motive and events that transpired and led to the stabbing.

Locals have turned to social media to share their sympathies for the victim. One individual said, “The news is so depressing. May the innocent souls rest in peace, my heart is with the family and loved ones of Kadian Bradshaw."

Another stated, “My sympathies to her family and friends and colleagues. the child which will have to grow up without his mom and dad now very sorry for him.”

The Jamaica Constabulary said that there has been a 23% drop in the number of homicides as of May 31. The number went down from 288 to 221 when compared to the same period last year.

Author Profile

Sasha Baptiste reports on local Caribbean news with a strong focus on crime, justice, community issues, and entertainment. With a background in sociology and journalism, she brings a grounded, people-centered perspective to her reporting, shedding light on the challenges and resilience within Caribbean societies.

Sasha Baptiste

Sasha Baptiste reports on local Caribbean news with a strong focus on crime, justice, community issues, and entertainment. With a background in sociology and journalism, she brings a grounded, people-centered perspective to her reporting, shedding light on the challenges and resilience within Caribbean societies.

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